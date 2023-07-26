County Exec Chris Ronayne Names Erik Janas as Next Chief of Staff

He'll take over from Eric Wobser, who is heading back to Sandusky

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 12:45 pm

Erik Janas, in an undated photo, will be Chris Ronayne's newest chief of staff come mid-September.
Cuyahoga County
Erik Janas, in an undated photo, will be Chris Ronayne's newest chief of staff come mid-September.
Starting this September, County Executive Chris Ronayne will have a new official managing a four-person team of admins for Cuyahoga County.

Yesterday, it was announced that Erik Janas, the current deputy county administrator for Franklin County, was tapped as Ronayne's next chief of staff, helping the county exec manage operations, new programs, and a $2 billion annual budget with some 6,500 employees. He'll take over for Eric Wobser, who'll be taking a new job as CEO of the Greater Sandusky Partnership.

“Erik is a talented public administrator and leader with a track record of results,” Ronayne said in a press release. “He brings a wealth of experience in county operations and his knowledge of public policy and civic partnerships is unmatched.

"I am proud to welcome Erik back home to Cuyahoga County to join my administration as we focus on some of our most critical issues," he added, "including justice affairs, child wellness, affordable housing and economic development.”

With some three decades of experience in local government, Janas seems to have run the gamut in Northeast and Central Ohio political affairs. He's been an advisor to the Columbus mayor, worked in Cleveland's development and finance departments, and spent time in Cuyahoga County' Department of Health and Human Services.

Starting mid-September, Janas will be advising Ronayne, and helping him actualize, some of the executive's most pressing projects aimed to revitalize the county.

