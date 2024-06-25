Crowds, Booze, Vandalism, Staffing: Cleveland Suburbs Shift Pool Policies for Non-Residents in Midst of Summer Heat Wave

Some are only allowing residents in to swim

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024

Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools, playgrounds and more.
Maria Elena Scott
Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools, playgrounds and more.
The need for new rules regarding non-resident access at Parma Heights' Greenbrier Commons water park had been brewing for awhile following June's heat wave, which led to longer lines and strain on lifeguards.

Then, on June 8, a poolgoer from out of state brought some alcohol to the pool. The police were called. The poolgoer was asked to leave.

"So it was creating a lot of issues," Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo told Scene on Monday. Covert booze and unruly visitors amidst mid-June overcrowding, she said, "created a very negative experience for our residents and non-resident seasoned passholders."

Starting July 1, Greenbrier Commons will no longer sell day passes for out-of-towners and non-residents—"drop-in" passes—unless they're invited to come swim by a Parma Heights resident themselves. That move, a press release Monday added, was to also ensure that Greenbrier staff members "are treated with the utmost respect."
Parma Heights' curtailing of who can cool of in its public pool system reflects a greater reaction from city pools and water parks as municipalities deal with the combined impact of a nasty summer heat wave and a national lifeguard shortage.

In the past month, a handful of cautious city halls and parks & rec departments have shifted entry rates, cut hours or turned away non-residents in a bid to try and keep public pools as inviting, relaxing places to be.

In Lakewood, which is eyeing a massive redesign of its Madison Park, one has to show proof of local address to get into Becks or Foster pools. (Or come with someone who has one.) In Medina, summer memberships were upped, for the first time since 2016, by nearly a quarter—to $170 and $445 for a three-month pass for those out of the school district—out of stress on staff from non-residents.

And in Berea, Mayor Cyril Kleem upped police patrols and installed cameras at the city's Coe Lake and tightened curfew hours due to "persistent incidents of vandalism and rowdy behavior" a statement on the city's website read last week. Coe Lake used to be open 24/7; as of mid-June it's off limits starting at 10 p.m.

Such rollbacks come as Cleveland continues to eye its own city pool comeback optimistically. After raising their lifeguard hourly pay up $4 to $15 per hour, City Hall announced on June 11 that all operable outdoor pools would be open this summer -- except for deep ends -- despite the effects of the national staff shortage.

Which is also why Gallo supported the policy change at Greenbrier. Parma Heights, she said, holds to a strict one-lifeguard-to-35-guest guideline, one that would be thrown a loop if non-residents were given the same preference as Parma Heightsers. (Although non-residents can still purchase season passes, Gallo said.)

With Greenbrier receiving $100,000 in upgrades, from new filters, pumps and chairs for its two pools, Gallo asserted that the policy rewrite wasn't intended to disgruntle univinted guests—but more so, like that repair money spent, to show locals that City Hall isn't letting its amenities crumble.

"The last thing we want is a negative experience for those people waiting in line to get in," she said.

A major refresh along those lines is why Willoughby is seeking its own master plan to construct a new aquatic park. One, Willoughby's Parks & Red chief Judean Keller told Scene, that includes all of the amenities hot in a post-pandemic list of things to do. A new dog park. A pickleball court. A splash pad.

A more promising route, Keller said, than spending taxpayer dollars to repair its 59-year-old Municipal Pool, which has seen a quarter million in repair costs in the past decade. Namely, fixing cracked pool edges that leak thousands of gallons of wate.

"Well, we just want to offer amenities for our residents," she said. "I believe with all of the health perks, where people can get out and exercise—it's more beneficial."
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
June 19, 2024

