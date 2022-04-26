CSU President Harlan Sands Gets Boot Over "Differences" with Board, Provost Laura Bloomberg to Take Over

Harlan Sands, CSU

Dr. Laura Bloomberg

The Cleveland State University Board of Trustees announced Tuesday morning that they had "mutually agreed" with university president Harlan Sands that he should skedaddle. Sands will vacate his leadership role, per a cryptic board email, over "differences regarding how the university should be led in the future."Dr. Laura Bloomberg, CSU’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, has been named Sands' presidential successor.“The Board recognizes that CSU has made significant advances during Sands’ tenure and is on solid footing,” said David Reynolds, CSU's board chairman. “Over time, however, it has become clear that this simply is not a good match for either party going forward. We thank President Sands for his contributions to CSU during his tenure and wish him well.”Well well well!Sands offered a polite farewell and said that serving the CSU community was an honor of a lifetime and all that jazz. “What we accomplished together to keep our campus safe during a pandemic, grow enrollments, develop and implement ground-breaking student success initiatives, build partnerships, expand our faculty, and bring new investors onboard is a credit to the great work that you have done to make CSU what it is today," his statement read.The former Wharton School of Business CFO was hired to replace former president Ronald Berkman in early 2018. The university's board of trustees last year voted to extend his contract until 2026, citing increased enrollment, robust donations, new community partnerships and a "greatly improved financial foundation."“Harlan is a dynamic leader and there is no one our board would rather have leading us during this time of great change and challenge,” David Gunning, chair of the CSU Board of Trustees, said at the time.Apparently, much has changed since then, though Sands was said to never be well liked by faculty, staff or students in general.Dr. Bloomberg, on the other hand, who arrived as provost from Minnesota last year, appears to have the enthusiastic support of student groups and the administration. She is a nationally recognized leader in public and global policy education and was previously the Dean of the School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, where she, via the press release, "established a national pathway program for college students underrepresented in public policymaking, launched an Internationally focused Human Rights degree, and developed the Mandela Washington Fellowship program to support young leaders from countries across Africa."***