Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Cuyahoga County Council Continues Pushback on Chris Ronayne's Garfield Heights Jail Plan

Members object to the scope, location, price and funding mechanism

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 1:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge At his State of the County address, Ronayne said differences between Cuyahoga and Franklin County jails were "like night and day." - Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC
Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC
At his State of the County address, Ronayne said differences between Cuyahoga and Franklin County jails were "like night and day."
In a contentious committee of the whole meeting, Cuyahoga County Council members questioned County Executive Chris Ronayne’s plan for a jail in Garfield Heights, making it clear the two sides are at loggerheads over the plan.

Ronayne’s idea for a new facility cites best practices from Franklin County as a more humane form of incarceration and includes plans for a diversion center, sheriff office, healthcare housing, dispatch center and more.

But it's the location, and price, that has council in opposition.

The purchase of 72 acres for the facility could cost more than $38 million, and estimates for total costs come out to around $750 million. The proposed plans for the facility include a 40-year extension of an additional .25% in county sales tax. The current sales tax rate of 8% will drop to 7.75% in 2027 unless new legislation is passed.

At Tuesday’s meeting, members raised concerns over the tax extension. Although Ronayne did not attend, officials like director of Public Works Michael Dever, fiscal officer Michael Chambers, managing director of Public Finance Bob Franz and managing director of Project Management Consultants LLC. Jeffrey Appelbaum — who serves as a jail consultant to the county — answered council questions.

“I do want to say that 40 years [extension], that to me, too, is a life sentence,” said District Four councilman Mike Tuma. “I don't know if there's any way of getting that to reduce somehow, even if you're looking at that 30 years or 25 years. I don't know if there's any possibility of that. That just seems like an awfully long time to strap a future council and future administration with.”

With the extension, Cuyahoga County could generate about $60 million every year to cover the jail’s $750 million price tag. However, members also raised concerns about that number because inflation has risen since the estimate was made in October 2022.

Other economic concerns included issues surrounding the County’s funding capacity.

“We have approximately $1.2-1.3 billion between our general obligation capacity and sales tax capacity,” Franz said. “So, if we assume that these are a general obligation issue, then we're looking at $500 million left in that, assuming static everything else.”

Councilmembers also questioned the necessity of the full 72-acre purchase. Some members pushed for the purchase of just 40 acres, the estimated minimum area required to build the jail. Although 40 acres wouldn’t fit Ronayne’s vision for the facility, there was support in the Council to try to start with just the jail and perhaps later expand.

However, Appelbaum pushed back against the idea, arguing that the Garfield Heights land would be the best option.

"There's an advantage to continuing to get that acreage because that is less expensive than it is to actually have increased construction costs,” said Appelbaum. “There's other relevance to what else you might want to do on property but just for these reasons alone, having the bigger property is important for the project.”

Construction of the jail also received opposition in the form of public comment at the meeting. Speaking about inmate deaths in Cuyahoga County, President and cofounder of BlackLives Matter Cleveland LaTonya Goldsby denounced the idea that a new facility will save lives.

“It's not the building that's killing people,” LaTonya said. “There's a culture of toxicity that lives within and it has nothing to do with the structure itself. It has everything to do with leadership and management. And yet again, you all are here making decisions about our tax dollars without our consent.”

The Council will discuss the possibilities further before voting on the legislation in its August 1st meeting.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Drivers Really Are Among the Worst in the U.S., Study Finds

By Scene Staff

A typical scene around Northeast Ohio

Video: New Anti-Issue 1 Ad Features Creepy Republicans In Your Bedroom

By Madeline Fening

Republicans up in your business

Five Iron Golf, New Sports Simulation Bar, Opens Downtown Next Week

By Mark Oprea

Austin Karchefsky, assistant director of golf at Five Iron, tests one of the bar's 15 simulation bays.

Ohio Republicans Introduce Bill to Ban Drag Performances in Locations Other Than ‘Adult Cabaret’

By The Buckeye Flame

Drag performers in Chesterland before a story hour event that drew protests

Also in News & Views

LaRose Said Issue 1 Would Help Prevent Corruption. But It Could Make It Even Worse

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments.

Ohio Expects 280,000 Residents to Lose Medicaid Coverage This Year

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Between 8 million and 24 million people nationwide are expected to lose Medicaid coverage during the unwinding of the continuous enrollment provision, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

State Officials Announce 27 EV Charging Stations Along Ohio Freeways

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

DriveOhio Executive Director Preeti Choudhary announcing the first phase of Ohio’s EV charging stations under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose Joins U.S. Senate Race

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us