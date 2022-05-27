Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cuyahoga County Now Has 'High' Covid Transmission Levels, CDC Recommends Wearing a Mask Indoors

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 10:11 am

Hospital personnel prepare to administer a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. - NAVY MEDICINE
Navy Medicine
Hospital personnel prepare to administer a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.


Cuyahoga County moved from medium to high levels of Covid transmission in the past week, based on metrics used by CDC (cases per 100,000 residents and percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken by Covid patients).

The CDC recommends residents in high-transmission counties wear masks indoors and on public transportation.

County Executive Armond Budish on Wednesday said cases have increased 76 percent in the last two weeks, and while hospitalizations remain low (only 3.3 percent of inpatients beds are currently being used by Covid patients), Cuyahoga is now seeing 240.15 cases per 100,000 people.

"Unfortunately, just when we relax, the virus comes back," Budish said. "COVID-19 is on the rise again in Cuyahoga County."

While the numbers aren't quite as high as when Ohio hit peak numbers, the rates are beginning to climb again with the rise of omicron subvariant BA.2.

"The good news is that we are not seeing a big rise in hospitalizations or deaths," Budish said. "While the new BA.2 variant is more contagious than other variants, it’s not as severe as past variants, in general."

Budish joined others in stressing the importance of vaccines and noting that, despite BA.2 appearing less severe, the dangers of long Covid remain a real threat to those who catch the virus.

Five Ohio counties, including Lorain and Ashtabula, currently have high transmission rates.

The state reported 19,546 new COVID cases (506 which were hospitalized)  in the past seven days, the eighth straight week where cases have increased.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Trending

Guitar Stolen From International Artist in Cleveland Has Been Found, On Its Way Home

By Vince Grzegorek

Guitar Stolen From International Artist in Cleveland Has Been Found, On Its Way Home

Pinecrest Will No Longer Allow Unsupervised Juveniles on Site After 4 p.m.

By Vince Grzegorek

Pinecrest Will No Longer Allow Unsupervised Juveniles on Site After 4 p.m.

Punishments Announced for Lake Catholic Swastika Incident, Cleveland Catholic Diocese Apologizes

By Sam Allard

Punishments Announced for Lake Catholic Swastika Incident, Cleveland Catholic Diocese Apologizes

Federal Appeals Court Rules That Delta-8 THC is Legal Under the Farm Bill

By Sanford Nowlin

An employee at a San Antonio CBD shop removes delta-8 gummies from a display case.

Also in News & Views

Federal Appeals Court Rules That Delta-8 THC is Legal Under the Farm Bill

By Sanford Nowlin

An employee at a San Antonio CBD shop removes delta-8 gummies from a display case.

Bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court Majority Rejects Partisan Statehouse Redistricting Maps for Fifth Time

By Ohio Capital Journal Staff

Bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court Majority Rejects Partisan Statehouse Redistricting Maps for Fifth Time

Federal Pot Arrests Have Plummeted While States Legalize Cannabis, Crime Stats Show

By Sanford Nowlin

DEA agents work on a case.

Ohio Food Banks Struggling As State Sits on Huge Stack of Money

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

One of the many Muni Lot distributions from the past year
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us