Cuyahoga County to Plant 1,200 Trees in Canopy Restoration Effort, But Residents' Role in Solution Looms

"Residents have a wide variety of attitudes towards trees that shed leaves on their property"

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 10:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cuyahoga County's tree canopy is about a third of what county advocates said it could be. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Cuyahoga County's tree canopy is about a third of what county advocates said it could be.
Fifteen-hundred trees are to be planted and grown on public land in Cuyahoga County in the next few years, the result of $1.2 million in grant rollout, county representatives said this week.

That money, which hails from the county's annual investment into trees, will equate to some 200 trees planted in Parma; 128 in Olmsted Township; 130 in Bedford; 18 in Lakeview Cemetery; along with a dozen other projects intending to keep parts of our canopy we've let go over the decades. (Cleveland got its tree due in 2023.)

And, according to data from the last county survey in 2019, there's a lot of space to fill: the current tree coverage of Cuyahoga County—some 96,000 acres—is roughly a third of the land area that's viable for greenery.
With the Urban Forestry Commission set to mesh its goals with Cleveland's new Division of Forestry, optimists might see this influx of millions of dollars dedicated to sprouting new elms or sumacs across the city as a fine beacon of good things to come. Meaning the possible restoration of our depleted canopy by 2040.

Yet, city and county specialists share similar anxieties about an aspect of grant dollars not easily influenced: the plots of private land that lie where the sidewalk ends.

In other parlance: the pesky, vague sphere of the tree lawn.

"It's been my personal experience that residents have a wide variety of attitudes towards trees that shed leaves on their property," Jenita McGowan, the county's chief of climate and sustainability, told Scene.

"If the residents wanted it, they thought there'd be an overwhelming want and need," her colleague, Mary Cierebiej, the county's director of Administrative, Planning, Information and Research, added.

In past years, "people were not interested because again, the maintenance of leaves and trees falling or limbs or other bad things—maybe they've taken trees down in the past? Yeah, I mean, there's a wild difference of opinions."
click to enlarge What $1.2 million in tree money gets you. - Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County
What $1.2 million in tree money gets you.
Besides the historic neglect the city had in the late 20th century for its grated trees, as the 2021 Tree Plan showed, the deeper problem of restoring the canopy to a level Clevelanders can be proud of deals with a tough navigation between private and public property.

The city cannot and does not plant on private land. Tree-planting incentive programs have existed for the better part of the past decade, which often offer planting and maintainance gratis—yet these are the best bets for City Hall to convince neighbors that the benefits outweigh having to rake a little more.

There are innumerable benefits, after all: Higher tree canopies help lower rates of heart disease and asthma, help combat high summer temps on street level, help raise land values when planted strategically.

And strategy, at least in the Tree Plan guidebook, means planting saplings with an equity planner's lens: on streets and tree lawns in Lee-Miles, in Jefferson and Clark-Fulton, where tree canopy coverage is a third of what it is in leafier neighborhoods.

"I think that the geospatial data bears out that we cannot street tree our way into a restored tree canopy," McGowan said.

"And it shades an area of our communities that are important when you're walking around," she added. "But if we planted a tree in every tree lawn in the county, I still don't think we solve our tree canopy issue."

A solution, both McGowan and Cierebiej, admitted that could also stem from more accurate data. The last full-on tree count of Cuyahoga's stock—which was by satellite image—is five years old.

"I think Mary and I are in agreement in order to continue this program, it's probably time to assess it," McGowan said, "so we can make sure that we're targeted in how we use public funding for trees."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fridrich Bicycle to Permanently Close at the End of August

By Vince Grzegorek

After nearly a century-and-a-half in business, Fridrich Bicycle, Cleveland's oldest continuously-owned bike shop will be going out of business this year.

Councilman Richard Starr Says KeyBank Continues to Fail Cleveland's Minority and Poor Residents

By Jala Forest

Councilman Richard Starr Says KeyBank Continues to Fail Cleveland's Minority and Poor Residents

Cleveland's Intercity Yacht Club, One of the Country's Oldest Black Boating Clubs, Has Built Inclusivity Since 1968

By Jala Forest

Cleveland's Intercity Yacht Club, One of the Country's Oldest Black Boating Clubs, Has Built Inclusivity Since 1968

A NASA Engineer Spent Years Writing Fiction About Venus. Now He Wants to Send a Mission There For Real

By Mark Oprea

Landis at NASA Glenn in late July. He says both realms of work influence each other. "Science fiction is the inspiration. Science fiction looks at both. What's possible that would be cool. What do we want?"

Bernie Moreno Says Migrants “Destroyed” Ohio Cities But Won’t Clarify Which Cities or How

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

From left, Bernie Moreno, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Donald Trump, Jr. speaking before a campaign rally in Butler County.

Ohio Residents Seek Answers Over Lack of Action on Fracking Waste Cleanup

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Fracking waste being stored in Martin's Ferry by Austin Master Services.

How a Region Responded to Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ With Their Own Book

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Ohio’s Voter Purge “Disproportionately Targets Voters of Color,” Civil Rights Organizations Say

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us