Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

Three out of four millenials born and raised in Cleveland stayed in Cleveland by the time they turned 26, according to a new study from Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau
, a stat higher than the national average of two-thirds.
“For many individuals, the ‘radius of economic opportunity’ is quite narrow,” the report, which looked at Census, tax and survey data, noted.
The research showed mobility was influenced mainly by two key and obvious factors: parental income and race.
Among all millenials (those born between 1984 and 1992), 81% of those whose parental income was in the bottom 20% remained in Cleveland while the number was 57% for those whose parents were in the top 20% of income.
Among whites of all incomes, 69% remained, while among all Hispanics 73% remained, with the number for Asians lower at 56% and Blacks higher at 82%.
For millenial Clevelanders who did move, the vast majority stayed in Ohio and within 180 miles. Only 9% of all millennials ended up moving out of state, and migration distances for Blacks and Hispanics lagged those for whites and Asians.
Nationally, two-thirds of millennials remained in the same city they grew up, and 80% stayed within 100 miles.
As for those born and raised elsewhere who moved to Cleveland, the vast majority of the (very low) number came from nearby Midwest cities, as shown in the map below.
Where millenials who moved to Cleveland were raised