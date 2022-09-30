Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend

Looking for a “screen free,” historically accurate romp through history this fall? Well, that’s oddly specific. But, okay. A trip to Lancaster, Ohio, for Days of Knights on Oct. 8 and 9 can make it happen.
Set in the sprawling 350-acre Charles Alley Nature Park, Days of Knights promises a fun, interactive and historically nuanced trek through history. Wannabe time travelers will see what life was like for Norman invaders of Britain in 1066, crusaders and their families from the 1200s, and archers and knights from the 100 Years War. It’s not all fighting, though. There will also be chances to hear about, see and potentially try ancient food, dress, entertainment and crafting.
If you thought the history buffs at the Ohio Renaissance Festival went big, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Days of Knights offers up “living history.” What’s that mean? Let’s start off making things perfectly clear. “Historical accuracy is stressed,” reads a description on Days of Knights' website
. “This is not a renaissance fair – no wizards, no fantasy fiction characters, and no pirates.” The drama, the clothes, the tools and the weapons are all as close to historically accurate as possible. You won’t find participants on their phones and no one will sound like they grew up in North Ridgeville. It’s immersive and authentic.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9. Free. Charles Alley Nature Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd. SE, Lancaster. More info: thedaysofnights.com.
***
