Despite Record High Odd-Election Year Turnout, Concerns About Ohio's 'Missing Voters'

There are 700,000 inactive voters in the state — individuals who are registered to vote, but didn't cast a ballot in any of the last three federal elections

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 9:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
Despite Record High Odd-Election Year Turnout, Concerns About Ohio's 'Missing Voters'
CityBeat file photo
Nearly 4 million Ohioans voted last week, record turnout for an odd-year election. Experts say more voters may have turned up to cast their ballots on abortion rights or legalizing marijuana, only to find they were no longer registered.

According to Innovation Ohio President and CEO Desiree Tims, people at risk of falling off the voter rolls tend to belong to certain demographics. She believes engaging with inactive voters in the state's urban areas is essential to recovering these missing voters.

"For us, the concern is that these voters are in danger of being purged - 64% of these voters, according to our report, are under the age of 50, and one in five are Black," she said.

A recent Innovation Ohio report found more than 700,000 inactive voters in the state — individuals who are registered to vote, but didn't cast a ballot in any of the last three federal elections.

Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hamilton counties contain around 40% of all registered voters in the state. Tims added these major urban counties saw a significant drop in voter turnout from 2018 to 2022, and said increasing awareness about the impact of not participating in elections is critical, as voters may not understand why they've been removed from the voter rolls.

"Oftentimes, people are purged and they don't realize it until they show up on Election Day, and then they aren't able to participate," she continued.

Ohio is home to about 2 million eligible but unregistered voters who live primarily in densely populated urban counties. The report shows around 82% of these voters are white, 12% are Black, and most are 49 years old or older.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Superior Midway, City's Biggest Bike Lane Project, Debuts to Public for Feedback

By Mark Oprea

Superior Midway, City's Biggest Bike Lane Project, Debuts to Public for Feedback (9)

Ohio Senate Committee Hears Testimony Against Controversial I-71 Brunswick Interchange Proposal

By Maria Elena Scott

Many yards in and around Boston Road feature signs opposing the interchange.

Sec. of State Frank LaRose Misses Deadline for U.S. Senate Financial Disclosures

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio House Speaker Dismisses Effort to Limit Court Jurisdiction on Issue 1

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — MAY 24: House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, holds the gavel during the Ohio House session, May 24, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Senate Committee Hears Testimony Against Controversial I-71 Brunswick Interchange Proposal

By Maria Elena Scott

Many yards in and around Boston Road feature signs opposing the interchange.

Superior Midway, City's Biggest Bike Lane Project, Debuts to Public for Feedback

By Mark Oprea

Superior Midway, City's Biggest Bike Lane Project, Debuts to Public for Feedback (9)

Cleveland's Genghis Con Returns Nov. 26 to Celebrate Art, Zines, Comics and Community

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland's Genghis Con Returns Nov. 26 to Celebrate Art, Zines, Comics and Community

Roldo: In North Coast Waterfront Development Corporation, Mayor and Council Hide Behind Unelected Body

By Roldo Bartimole

Updated renderings of the North Coast Master Plan released in October.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us