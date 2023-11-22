Director of Ohio Teachers Pension Fund Placed on Leave

Massive fund was already controversial

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 11:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The entrance to the Ohio State Teachers Retirement System headquarters in Columbus. - Photo by Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal.
Photo by Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal.
The entrance to the Ohio State Teachers Retirement System headquarters in Columbus.

Bill Neville, executive director of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, has been placed on leave while special counsel hired by the Ohio Attorney General’s office investigates allegations made against him by system employees. The complaints, first reported by NBC4, appear to be separate from other controversies over the fund’s performance and investment strategies.

Unnamed employees sent a letter to the retirement system board accusing Neville of violent outbursts in which he threw furniture and threatened subordinates. The letter also accuses Neville of making sexually explicit statements at work, and of favoring certain male employees.

A spokesman for the retirement system said he couldn’t provide contact information for Neville or his attorney, and a phone number for the erstwhile executive director couldn’t immediately be found Monday.

The letter excoriating Neville urges authorities to conduct their own investigation.

“Do not take this letter at face value,” it says. “We are confident that an investigation into the conduct of the director will lead you to additional incidents.”

On Friday, Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement saying that he was taking the claims made in the letter seriously.

“Any allegation of misconduct of this nature is troubling,” the statement quotes Yost as saying. “Half a million teachers and retirees rely upon the fiducial trust of STRS, which compounds my concern. I have appointed outside counsel to conduct a thorough, independent investigation of these allegations.”

Dale Price, chairman of the board of the retirement system, which is commonly known as STRS, issued a statement that also acknowledged the investigation.

“As chairman of the STRS Ohio board, I was notified by the Ohio Attorney General’s office of a matter that requires an investigation of the executive director, and that investigation has begun,” Wade said. “The investigation is being conducted by an outside third party. While the personnel-related investigation is taking place, the board appointed Ms. Lynn Hoover as acting executive director of STRS Ohio.”

The retirement system has about $90 billion in teacher retirement money under management. How that money has been managed under the leadership of Neville and his predecessors has been the subject of intensive criticism by many retirees.

The system has only awarded a few cost-of-living increases since 2017, while paying lavish salaries to many of its own employees. Last year, the board voted to give the staff $10 million in bonuses shortly before learning that the system’s $5.3 billion in losses were 77% higher than what the bonus-receiving staff projected.

Some retirees also dispute whether the billions in high-fee “alternative investments” chosen by the staff have performed well.

In addition, authors Gretchen Morgenson and Joshua Rosner earlier this year cited STRS specifically in their book “These are the Plunderers. How Private Equity Runs — and Wrecks — America.” The book criticizes STRS for investing teachers’ money heavily in private-equity ventures that often kill unions, bankrupt pension funds and further hollow out the middle class.

Price, the board chairman, said the pension system will continue to serve its members as the Neville investigation continues.

“STRS Ohio will continue its unwavering focus on Ohio’s public educators and their families to protect their financial security,” he said. “In her role as acting Executive Director, Ms. Hoover will ensure the seamless continuation of services and operations provided by the exceptional team at STRS Ohio and will protect the stability and integrity of the organization on behalf of all constituents and personnel.” 

Price added, “The pension fund is cooperating fully with the third-party investigators. Daily operations and services will continue as usual for our 530,000 retirees, active and inactive members.” 

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Baldwin Wallace Thought It Faced a $3 Million Budget Deficit. Then It Discovered It Was Actually $20 Million

By Mark Oprea

Major cuts are expected as BW deals with a $20 million budget deficit

Lakeland Community College to Lay Off 10% of Staff

By Mark Oprea

Lakeland Community College to Lay Off 10% of Staff

Pro-Palestinian Protestors Call for Action Outside Greater Cleveland Partnership Leadership Event

By Maria Elena Scott

Pro-Palestinian Protestors Call for Action Outside Greater Cleveland Partnership Leadership Event

Bally Sports+ Now Offering Technical Difficulties at Half the Price for Cavs Fans

By Vince Grzegorek

Bally Sports+ Now Offering Technical Difficulties at Half the Price for Cavs Fans

Also in News & Views

Jones Day Rapped Hard in New Book for Repping Trump, Opioid Companies and "Corrupting Justice"

By Roldo Bartimole

Jones Day Rapped Hard in New Book for Repping Trump, Opioid Companies and "Corrupting Justice"

In Cleveland's Post-Covid DIY Revival, Queer Black Drag in Midtown and Hardcore in Taco Bell Parking Lots

By Mark Oprea

A DIY show hosted on a soon-to-be-demolished bridge Downtown drew a full crowd in mid-October.

Their Home Would Be Taken by Eminent Domain for Proposed I-71 Interchange. The Family's Been Here Before

By Mark Oprea

The Claridge family—Scott, Kimberly, Samaya, and their two dogs, Casey and Reese—at their home on Benbow Road in Strongsville in mid-November. Their house sits in direct path of the proposed I-71 interchange, and could be demolished in the next few years.

Baldwin Wallace Thought It Faced a $3 Million Budget Deficit. Then It Discovered It Was Actually $20 Million

By Mark Oprea

Major cuts are expected as BW deals with a $20 million budget deficit
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us