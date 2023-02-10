Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Director Says Cleveland Play House Mishandled Sexual Assault of Actress

The production of "I'm Back Now" was cancelled after the director raised issues, playwright pulled rights

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 6:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Preview art for the play - Courtesy Cleveland Play House
Courtesy Cleveland Play House
Preview art for the play

Cleveland Play House’s website currently has a banner reading: “Emergency notice: I’M BACK NOW has been cancelled.” The announcement was made without further details two weeks ago.

But according to director Stori Ayers, “They didn’t cancel anything. We said ‘No!’”


Ayers wrote in a statement on social media that she stepped away from the project after Cleveland Play House failed to appropriately address a sexual assault of one of the play’s actors.

The theater instructed the victim to continue working and living in the Reserve Square Apartments — the site of the assault — and failed to notify Ayers or artists living in the apartments, according to Ayers Instagram posts, which were shared by I'M BACK NOW playwright Charly Evon Simpson on Twitter.

“During a Saturday rehearsal, I noticed that one of the actresses was struggling to take deep breaths and her speech was labored,” Ayers wrote. “I immediately checked on their well-being in private and learned that on Thursday evening the actress had been sexually assaulted in the elevators of the artists’ housing, Reserve Square Apartments. They immediately reported the sexual assault but Cleveland Play House neglected to act appropriately.”

In her post, Ayers says interim artistic and managing director Mark Cuddy’s given reason for failing to notify her about the assault was that it “wasn’t at the forefront of his mind”.

Ayers also wrote that chairman of the board of directors Michael Meehan “expressed that he was excited to produce the play to ‘show that you are all human’ (‘you all’ being the black audience in Cleveland). He and the board of directors are refusing to pay the artists out in full, using policy and procedure as a way to dehumanize artists and, in particular, artists of color. We are not human to Cleveland Play House.”

Playwright Charly Evon Simpson said in a tweet that she pulled the rights to the play.

“I said NO to my play being the site of and excuse for further harm,” playwright Charly Evon Simpson wrote. “I said YES to prioritizing the health, well-being, and safety of the I’M BACK NOW company.”

Neither Cuddy nor Cleveland Play House have responded to requests for comment.

Ayers and Simpson haven't responded to requests for interviews.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

By Vince Grzegorek

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to&nbsp;Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Thumbs Up to Ohio Passenger Rail Expansion Study

By Mark Oprea

The Cleveland Amtrak station

Also in News & Views

Trans Ohioans Are Still Being Denied Gender Marker Corrections to Their Birth Certificates

By H.L. Comeriato, The Buckeye Flame

A 2018 rally

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Working With Redistricting Group on Possible Amendment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, Maureen O’Connor poses for a portrait in the Court Law Library Reading Room, December 8, 2022, at Supreme Court of Ohio in Columbus, Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Thumbs Up to Ohio Passenger Rail Expansion Study

By Mark Oprea

The Cleveland Amtrak station
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us