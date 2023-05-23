Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Tickets

Appointments are open throughout Northeast Ohio in the coming weeks

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge The Red Cross is offering free tickets at upcoming drives - Photo courtesy Cedar Point
Photo courtesy Cedar Point
The Red Cross is offering free tickets at upcoming drives
The American Red Cross and Cedar Point have teamed up to offer free tickets to the amusement park during upcoming blood drives.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "cedarpoint" when searching for slots. As of Tuesday morning, times were available in Cleveland Heights and Clyde on May 30, Hudson on May 31, Youngstown on June 1, Massillon on June 6, Avon on June 7, Ashtabula on June 8, Middleburg Heights on June 10, and Strongsville on June 13. (More dates can be found on the site into July.)

It's one ticket per donor, of course, and a limited supply of tickets is available at each location.

The promotion runs at select blood drives through August.

The Red Cross noted there's urgency: "37,000 fewer Red Cross blood donation appointments have been made in May than what’s necessary to ensure patients have the blood they need in the coming weeks."

Before your appointment, you should get good rest, hydrate and drink extra liquids.

