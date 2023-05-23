Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Tickets

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Cedar Point
The Red Cross is offering free tickets at upcoming drives
The American Red Cross and Cedar Point have teamed up to offer free tickets to the amusement park during upcoming blood drives.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org
and use sponsor code "cedarpoint" when searching for slots. As of Tuesday morning, times were available in Cleveland Heights and Clyde on May 30, Hudson on May 31, Youngstown on June 1, Massillon on June 6, Avon on June 7, Ashtabula on June 8, Middleburg Heights on June 10, and Strongsville on June 13. (More dates can be found on the site into July.)
It's one ticket per donor, of course, and a limited supply of tickets is available at each location.
The promotion runs at select blood drives through August.
The Red Cross noted there's urgency: "37,000 fewer Red Cross blood donation appointments have been made in May than what’s necessary to ensure patients have the blood they need in the coming weeks."
Before your appointment, you should get good rest, hydrate and drink extra liquids.
