Downtown Cleveland Road Closures Continue Through July 20 for Filming of Superman

Superman has come home, with the filming of the newest installment of the Man of Steel movie series taking over parts of downtown.With that has come some minor headaches, or, might be more recently characterized as major headaches, with some downtown residents and workers beginning to bemoan the detours and road closures that come along with welcoming a silver screen project.It's almost over, but not quite yet. Select roads in the central business district will close every day from now until July 20. Here's what to be aware of as you make your way around town, or use them as an excuse to work from home.Thursday, July 11: Euclid Ave. between East 6th and East Roadway, westbound closure.Friday, July 12: Euclid Ave. between East 6th and East Roadway, westbound closure. West Mall from Rockwell to West Mall Drive.Saturday, July 13: Euclid Ave. between East 6th and East Roadway, westbound closure.Sunday, July 14: Euclid Ave. between East 6th and East Roadway, westbound closure.Monday, July 15: West Mall Dr. between Rockwell and 1345 West Mall Dr. East 3rd St. from Superior to Rockwell. Euclid Ave. from East 6th to East Roadway.Tuesday, July 16: West Mall Dr. from Rockwell to 1345 West Mall Dr. Euclid Ave. from East 6th to East Roadway, westbound closure.Wednesday, July 17: Euclid Ave. from East 6th to East Roadway, westbound closure.Thursday, July 18: Euclid Ave. from East 6th to East Roadway, westbound closure.Friday, July 19: Euclid Ave. from East 6th to East Roadway, westbound closure.Saturday, July 20: Euclid Ave. from East 6th to East Roadway, westbound closure.