Economic Issues, Climate Change, Gun Violence and Abortion Are Top of Mind for Young Voters

Young Ohio voters could have a major impact in this November’s U.S. Senate race, a Tufts University center says

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 8:23 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kamala Harris - Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC
Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC
Kamala Harris

Forty-one million members of Gen Z can vote in this year’s election and money is on their minds. 

Economic issues — including inflation, cost of living and jobs that pay a living wage — are top of mind for young people when it comes to the 2024 Presidential Election, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University. 

“Young people have the potential to have a huge impact,” said CIRCLE Spokesperson Alberto Medina.

Ohioans will be casting their ballots for a new president, a hotly contested U.S. Senate race, an anti-gerrymandering amendment, three Ohio Supreme Court races and the Ohio House of Representatives elections. 

Ohio’s Senate race between Republican Bernie Moreno and incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown ranks as the number two Senate race in the country where young people can have a major influence on election results, according to CIRCLE’s Youth Electoral Significance Index

“There are things that affect youth in different ways,” Medina said. “We really lose out on their experiences, their perspectives and their political action if we don’t do everything that we can to encourage and support their engagement. … We should strive to have a fully representative and equitable democracy in which all communities and all people have the chance to be heard and to have an impact equally.”

The percentage of youth, ages 18-34 year olds, who selected each issue as one of their top three priorities, according to CIRCLE’s poll —

  • Cost of living/inflation — 53%
  • Jobs that pay a living wage — 28%
  • Gun violence prevention — 26%
  • Addressing climate change — 26%
  • Expanding access to abortion — 19%
  • Fighting racism — 13%
  • Securing the border — 13%
  • Public education — 13%
  • Student loan debt — 12%
  • Reducing the national debt — 11%

Ella Douglas, an 18-year-old freshman at Ohio State University, said the economy is her top issue.

“I care about where our money is going,” she said.

Delaney McCullough, a 20-year-old sophomore at Ohio State, said her top priority is reproductive rights. 

“I’m very pro-choice,” McCullough said. 

The overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018 are two events that mobilized members of Gen Z into civic participation, Medina said. 

CIRCLE estimates 39% of 18-29 year olds voted in 2016 and 50% of voters in that age range voted in 2020. 

“Gen Z has, at least so far, been a generation that is really tuned into politics and to elections, and really interested in participating and really making their voice heard at the ballot box,” Medina said. “We’ve seen indications in other polling that excitement to vote may have increased in recent months with some of the changes in terms of who’s on the ballot.” 

Vice President Kamala Harris recently became the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out and she has garnered a lot of support among young people. 

If the election was held today, Harris would likely get about 56% of the youth vote, people ages 18-29, according to the results of the New York Times/Siena College polls of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin published on Aug. 10. Their poll was conducted among 1,973 likely voters from Aug. 5-9.

Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Harris’ social media accounts have garnered a lot of attention leading up to the election. 

“Those can be helpful tools in meeting young people where they are, but they shouldn’t be the be-all, end-all of outreach to young people,” Medina said. “… It’s definitely important for any candidate or organization to not think that just because they put a TikTok out there, that’s going to be the sort of magic wand for engaging all young people.” 

Young people are less likely to be affiliated with a political party — meaning a political party trying to mobilize voters could be missing young people, Medina said.

“There’s often a vicious circle that develops because young people have historically voted at a lower rate, campaigns don’t see them as reliable voters that they should invest in reaching out to and then, of course, they don’t reach out to them,” he said. “So young people don’t show up. And the vicious circle continues.”

Ohio voting

Only 32% of Ohio’s 18-year-olds are registered to vote as of May, according to the Civics Center, a nonpartisan organization trying to increase voter registration. 

By comparison, 78% of Ohioans ages 45 and older are registered, according to the Civics Center.

Warren County has the highest percentage of 18-year-olds registered to vote with 35.5%, according to the Civics Center. 

“Democracy works best when it has all voices represented,” said Civics Center Director Laura Brill. “There are a lot of issues that affect young people in very particular ways.”

Some of those issues include mental health, climate change, gun violence, the cost of college and housing affordability, she said. 

“If young people’s voices are not part of the political process, we will not be able to elect representatives and come up with solutions that represent all of us,” Brill said. 

More than 75% of registered young voters, ages 18-24, have voted in every presidential election since 2004, according to the Civics Center. 

A 2023 law makes it harder for out-of-state college students to vote in Ohio by requiring Ohioans to show an unexpired Ohio’s driver’s license or a state ID card to vote. A college or university ID does not count as a photo ID. 

Ohio’s deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

West 29th in Hingetown to See Trial Run Phase as Open Street

By Mark Oprea

West 29th St. in Hingetown is the city's latest target for an open street, one free of car traffic.

Three Ohio Supreme Court Races on the November Ballot Will Have a Huge Impact in the Coming Years

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Gavel outside the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio, September 20, 2023, at 65 S. Front Street, Columbus, Ohio.

Former Cleveland Institute of Music Professor Withdraws Federal Title IX Lawsuit Against School, Will Make Similar Claims in State Court

By Vince Grzegorek

CIM opened in Cleveland more than 100 years ago.

Roldo: Why Does Cuyahoga County Always Eye Sales Taxes to Fund Projects?

By Roldo Bartimole

Funded in part by sin taxes, the stadium is another example of decisions made by Cleveland's wealthy

"Income Isn't Rising With Property Valuations": Cuyahoga County Dems Urge State to Provide Relief on Climbing Property Taxes

By Mark Oprea

"Income Isn't Rising With Property Valuations": Cuyahoga County Dems Urge State to Provide Relief on Climbing Property Taxes

Roldo: Why Does Cuyahoga County Always Eye Sales Taxes to Fund Projects?

By Roldo Bartimole

Funded in part by sin taxes, the stadium is another example of decisions made by Cleveland's wealthy

West 29th in Hingetown to See Trial Run Phase as Open Street

By Mark Oprea

West 29th St. in Hingetown is the city's latest target for an open street, one free of car traffic.

Reach City Church CLE Brings First Large-Scale Event to the St. Clair Neighborhood on August 24

By Jala Forest

The event runs Saturday afternoon
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us