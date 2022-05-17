Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Economists: Ohio Abortion Ban Would Have Negative Impacts on Labor Force, Education

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:58 am

click to enlarge COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 14: Hundreds gather at a rally to support abortion rights less than two weeks after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed a likely reversal of Roe v. Wade, May 14, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. - (PHOTO BY GRAHAM STOKES FOR THE OHIO CAPITAL JOURNAL.)
(Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.)
COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 14: Hundreds gather at a rally to support abortion rights less than two weeks after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed a likely reversal of Roe v. Wade, May 14, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio.

Nearly two dozen economists in the state agreed that prohibiting abortion in Ohio would negatively impact labor force participation and educational attainment in the state, according to a new survey.

The Ohio Economic Experts Panel answered a survey conducted by Scioto Analysis. The survey asked whether the economists agreed that prohibition of abortion in Ohio would reduce “women’s educational attainment in the state,” would “reduce women’s labor force participation in the state,” and would reduce “women’s earnings in the state.”

The survey comes as Ohio awaits a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on an abortion ban case, after a draft opinion was leaked indicating the court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade and with it, national abortion rights.

It also comes as legislation that would ban abortion if the 1973 abortion legalization court case is overturned sits in the General Assembly awaiting committee meetings and possible passage.

In the survey, 22 of 24 economists in the state agreed that abortion bans would cause decreases in education and economic abilities.

“Of the 22 who agreed abortion prohibition would decrease wages, economists commented on the tradeoff women have between working and parenting,” Scioto Analysis stated in their survey summary.

Of all the responses received, “strongly agree” overwhelmingly surpassed any other response.

Individual responses came mostly from those that agreed with the statements.

“The empirical evidence is very clear about the negative impact of unplanned pregnancies on women’s educational attainment, especially when support services are unavailable or unaffordable,” said Dr. Fadhel Kaboub, of Denison University.

Those that entered “strongly disagree” responses didn’t include elaboration through individual responses.

Dr. Jonathan Andreas, of Bluffton University, agreed that abortion prohibitions would reduce women’s earnings in the state, but he said abortion “will have a small effect on average income and education statistics” because those most affected by prohibition are “the poorest women who have the least opportunities.”

“Middle-class and wealthy women just pay more money and get out-of-state abortions or pay illegal providers in the state,” Andreas wrote.

Many of the comments focused on low-income communities and people of color as disparately impacted by an abortion ban in Ohio.

“Economic research overwhelmingly indicates that abortion rights greatly affect the educational level, career opportunities, earning and wealth enhancement potential for women,” said Dr. Diane Monaco, of Heidelberg University. “Abortion rights advantages are especially profound for historically marginalized women as well.”

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park
Lighthouse on West 9th, 1870

Vintage Photos Of Cleveland Lighthouses Past and Present
Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza

Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza
This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park
Lighthouse on West 9th, 1870

Vintage Photos Of Cleveland Lighthouses Past and Present
Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza

Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza
This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park
Lighthouse on West 9th, 1870

Vintage Photos Of Cleveland Lighthouses Past and Present
Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza

Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza
This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

Trending

John Oliver Trashes FirstEnergy and HB6 on Last Week Tonight

By Sam Allard

John Oliver cracks a joke about former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones.

Cleveland's Iconic Lolly the Trolley Tour Company Will Cease Operations at the End of May

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland's Iconic Lolly the Trolley Tour Company Will Cease Operations at the End of May

Hunt for Sasquatch with Professionals During Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend in Perrysville, Ohio

By Maggy McDonel

Pleasant Hill Lake Park

Gas and Electric Companies Cut off 270,000 Ohioans Amid Pandemic While Earning Billions in Profit

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

The American Electric Power building in downtown Columbus.

Also in News & Views

Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com Launches "Chased," Micro Podcast Series on East Cleveland Police Chases

By Sam Allard

Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com Launches "Chased," Micro Podcast Series on East Cleveland Police Chases

Prosecutor Mike O'Malley (WM) Told Councilwoman Stephanie Howse (BF) to "Talk to Him Professionally"

By Sam Allard

Ward 7's Stephanie Howse speaks to her colleagues at Cleveland City Council.

John Oliver Trashes FirstEnergy and HB6 on Last Week Tonight

By Sam Allard

John Oliver cracks a joke about former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones.

Cleveland's Iconic Lolly the Trolley Tour Company Will Cease Operations at the End of May

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland's Iconic Lolly the Trolley Tour Company Will Cease Operations at the End of May
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us