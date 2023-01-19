Eggs in Ohio Are Among the Cheapest in the Country, Instacart Finds

With an ongoing housing crisis and an increasingly squeezed middle class, Ohio residents are quickly approaching the point in history where the general proletariat often resorts to throwing cheap, and sometimes rotten food, at the Bourgeoisie.However, if you're going to whip any grocery item at a local rich fat cat, maybe don't reach for an egg. Even if they are cheaper in the Buckeye State than just about anywhere else in America right now, according to a study from Instacart.Ohioans are spending, on average, $4.39/dozen while those in Florida are dropping $6.36 for a carton, for example, and our pals in Hawaii are forking over an astronomical $9.73 per dozen. Prices easily eclipse five dollars both in the south and the west.Inflation has certainly raised the cost of most goods at your local grocery store, but the price of eggs recently spiked across the country — currently coming in at 54% higher than a year ago — due to the spread of an avian influenza virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.There are quite a few grocery items currently cheaper than eggs. So for the time being, rather than tossing an egg, search for a more budget-friendly projectile, like a tomato, or bunch of carrots, or get creative and consider a dozen Sargento Natural String Cheese Snacks.