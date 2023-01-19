Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Eggs in Ohio Are Among the Cheapest in the Country, Instacart Finds

Head south or west and you'll need more than a fiver, but not here

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 9:33 am

Eggs in Ohio Are Among the Cheapest in the Country, Instacart Finds
Ernie/FlickrCC

With an ongoing housing crisis and an increasingly squeezed middle class, Ohio residents are quickly approaching the point in history where the general proletariat often resorts to throwing cheap, and sometimes rotten food, at the Bourgeoisie.

However, if you're going to whip any grocery item at a local rich fat cat, maybe don't reach for an egg. Even if they are cheaper in the Buckeye State than just about anywhere else in America right now, according to a study from Instacart.

Ohioans are spending, on average, $4.39/dozen while those in Florida are dropping  $6.36 for a carton, for example, and our pals in Hawaii are forking over an astronomical $9.73 per dozen. Prices easily eclipse five dollars both in the south and the west.

click to enlarge Eggs in Ohio Are Among the Cheapest in the Country, Instacart Finds (2)

Inflation has certainly raised the cost of most goods at your local grocery store, but the price of eggs recently spiked across the country — currently coming in at 54% higher than a year ago — due to the spread of an avian influenza virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

There are quite a few grocery items currently cheaper than eggs. So for the time being, rather than tossing an egg, search for a more budget-friendly projectile, like a tomato, or bunch of carrots, or get creative and consider a dozen Sargento Natural String Cheese Snacks.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed

In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming

By Maria Elena Scott

Kyan Bowman's yard dragon has thoughts to share — and neighbors aren't happy.

Whether Someone Is a 'Noncitizen' Will Now Be Listed on Ohio IDs and Driver Licenses Thanks to Controversial Voting Bill

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine

Could Veterans Memorial Bridge Become Cleveland's 'Low Line'?

By Mark Oprea

The Detroit Superior Bridge circa 1930.

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Extends E-Scooter Hours Until 11 P.M. — Finally and Mercifully

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Extends E-Scooter Hours Until 11 P.M. — Finally and Mercifully

Landmark Ohio Study Will Evaluate Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Behavioral Health Care

By Maria Elena Scott

Landmark Ohio Study Will Evaluate Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Behavioral Health Care

Search For CMSD CEO Eric Gordon's Replacement Kicks Off Tuesday Evening With Week of Public Sessions

By Mark Oprea

Eric Gordon in his resignation video, September 12, 2022.

AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us