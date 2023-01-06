Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

EPA Civil Cases Against Industrial Polluters at Record Low

Ohio houses 26 coal-ash ponds at 11 power-plant sites. Six of the ponds have been designated as "high hazards" according to the group EarthJustice.

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge Exposure to polluted sites such as coal-ash ponds can cause cancer, respiratory issues and other health problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. - (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
Exposure to polluted sites such as coal-ash ponds can cause cancer, respiratory issues and other health problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement of federal pollution rules has plummeted.

In 2022, the agency referred 88 cases to the Justice Department for civil prosecutions, the second-lowest number in more than two decades, according to an analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project.

The EPA has said it's doing the best it can, amid chronic understaffing and funding cuts. But Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, pointed to the long-term consequences of letting the worst polluters off the hook. He said it's often difficult for states to tackle pollution cases involving a large, local employer or other political sensitivities.

"The Dominion Power Co. or American Electric Power, or Volkswagen, when Volkswagen was caught cheating on the emissions controls that are supposed to be installed under federal requirements," he said. "Those are federal cases. And they're really important."

The report said more than 250 major industrial polluters with high-priority violations have continued operations without any federal pushback, and the EPA's Enforcement and Compliance database says more than 900 facilities have violated water-pollution limits.

Schaeffer added that when serious air and water pollution violations escape penalty, vulnerable communities are left to deal with the public health impacts.

"We've got millions of people living in that situation, typically pretty low-income communities, often heavily African American, or Latino," he said. "And they get hit where it hurts. And if the feds can't turn out and do the job, they get left behind."

It isn't all doom and gloom, however. Schaeffer said the agency has consistently investigated coal-ash waste sitting in ponds and landfills that leach toxins into groundwater.

"That's a place where EPA is doing some good work to investigate that contamination," he said, "and to keep the facilities that are supposed to have cleanup plans on track."

Ohio houses 26 coal-ash ponds at 11 power-plant sites. Six of the ponds have been designated as "high hazards" according to the group EarthJustice.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rude, Crude and Lewd: The Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected in 2022

By Maria Elena Scott

Rude, Crude and Lewd: The Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected in 2022

North Olmsted Issues Moratorium on Kava, Kratom Bars Serving Herbal Supplements

By Mark Oprea

Anya Zurawski

Ohio Just Banned 'Gas Station Heroin'

By Mark Oprea

Tianaa, a "dietary supplement" containing tianeptine shown here, is now illegal to sell in the state of Ohio.

They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.

By Brett Murphy, ProPublica

A photo posted on Facebook by the Moraine, Ohio, police department when announcing the retirement of Deputy Chief Tracy Harpster.

Also in News & Views

North Olmsted Issues Moratorium on Kava, Kratom Bars Serving Herbal Supplements

By Mark Oprea

Anya Zurawski

Ohio Just Banned 'Gas Station Heroin'

By Mark Oprea

Tianaa, a "dietary supplement" containing tianeptine shown here, is now illegal to sell in the state of Ohio.

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

MetroHealth Releases Salary and Bonus Details of Leadership Team Dating Back Five Years

By Mark Oprea

Boutros
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us