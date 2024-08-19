Fairmount Bar Owner Narrowly Missed Being Crushed by Facade Collapse in Cleveland Heights

Jacob Orosz walked into the front door at 2:57 a.m. The collapse occurred at 3:02

By on Mon, Aug 19, 2024 at 10:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights - Jacob Orosz
Jacob Orosz
The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights

Authorities in Cleveland Heights were relieved this weekend to report that there were no injuries from massive facade collapse at the Cedar-Fairmount building at 3 a.m. early Sunday morning.

It's easy to shudder at what could have been if the hundreds of pounds of stone and cornice fell to the sidewalk on a busy Sunday morning during breakfast or during the recent Cedar-Fairmount Summer Festival instead of the wee hours of the night.

That hour does see some regular traffic, however, including workers departing the Fairmount Cocktail Bar, including owner Jacob Orosz, who escaped tragedy by the slimmest of margins.

"I had actually left and only came back because I left my phone charger in the office," he told Scene. "So I looped around and that's where you see in the video I posted that I walked in at 2:57 a.m. It came down at 3:02."

click to enlarge Fairmount Bar Owner Narrowly Missed Being Crushed by Facade Collapse in Cleveland Heights
Jacob Orosz
And a quick errand that should have only taken a minute or two, which would have placed him exiting the front door just moments later and around the time of the collapse, got extended when he paused in the main bar area to talk to a bartender who was still cleaning up and closing up at the end of the night.

"I missed it on the front and back end," he said.

The Cleveland Heights fire department and a structural engineer with the city are still investigating the cause of the collapse, which Orosz said was even worse in real life than pictures and video show.

"Some of the pieces were human-sized," he said, noting that it felt like a scene from The Avengers but very real. "The photos that look the worse? Those are the most accurate."

The building, which was built in 1911, has been deemed structurally safe and the Fairmount, along with Barrio and Luna, are open for business after the mess was swiftly cleaned up by the city on Sunday.

More photos of the aftermath below.

click to enlarge The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights - Jacob Orosz
Jacob Orosz
The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights
click to enlarge The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights - Jacob Orosz
Jacob Orosz
The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights
click to enlarge The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights - Jacob Orosz
Jacob Orosz
The aftermath of the facade collapse in Cleveland Heights

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Ohio Recreational Marijuana Sales Surpass $11.5 Million During First Week

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio bought big once recreational marijuana was available

Bobby George is Not an Owner or Partner in RISE Dispensaries

By Vince Grzegorek

TownHall in Ohio City

Climate Change Contributing to Shift in Lake Erie’s Harmful Algal Blooms

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

An algal bloom in Lake Erie

Ohio Anti-Gerrymandering Leaders Say LaRose’s Draft Ballot Text Is Deceptive and Unconstitutional

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio Recreational Marijuana Sales Surpass $11.5 Million During First Week

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio bought big once recreational marijuana was available

Ohio Anti-Gerrymandering Leaders Say LaRose’s Draft Ballot Text Is Deceptive and Unconstitutional

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Climate Change Contributing to Shift in Lake Erie’s Harmful Algal Blooms

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

An algal bloom in Lake Erie

A Race Against Time: The Hidden Cruelty of Ohio’s 24-Hour Waiting Period Abortion Rule

By Madeline Fening

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us