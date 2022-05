Federal Pot Arrests Have Plummeted While States Legalize Cannabis, Crime Stats Show

Lauren Jorgensen DEA agents work on a case.

Federal cannabis arrests have dropped over a 10-year stretch as more states legalize weed, Marijuana Moment reports , citing federal crime statistics.The Drug Enforcement Administration made 2,576 marijuana arrests in fiscal year 2020, a dramatic drop from 2010, when the agency racked up 8,215 pot busts, according to Justice Department data analyzed by the news site.

That's an average drop of 11% per year.While the Justice Department notes that the pandemic led to a recent decline in arrests, much of the drop in cannabis busts stems from discretionary decisions by federal authorities as more states legalize the plant for recreational and medical use.Roughly 16% of all federal busts in 2020 were drug-related, according to the Justice Department. Most of those were for hard drugs such as meth and heroin, Marijuana Moment reports, while marijuana apprehensions had the steepest drop of all drug-related arrests.