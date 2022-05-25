Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Federal Pot Arrests Have Plummeted While States Legalize Cannabis, Crime Stats Show

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 11:34 am

DEA agents work on a case. - LAUREN JORGENSEN
Lauren Jorgensen
DEA agents work on a case.


Federal cannabis arrests have dropped over a 10-year stretch as more states legalize weed, Marijuana Moment reports, citing federal crime statistics.

The Drug Enforcement Administration made 2,576 marijuana arrests in fiscal year 2020, a dramatic drop from 2010, when the agency racked up 8,215 pot busts, according to Justice Department data analyzed by the news site.

That's an average drop of 11% per year.

While the Justice Department notes that the pandemic led to a recent decline in arrests, much of the drop in cannabis busts stems from discretionary decisions by federal authorities as more states legalize the plant for recreational and medical use.

Roughly 16% of all federal busts in 2020 were drug-related, according to the Justice Department. Most of those were for hard drugs such as meth and heroin, Marijuana Moment reports, while marijuana apprehensions had the steepest drop of all drug-related arrests.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Trending

Great Lakes Freighter Stuck Outside of Fairport Harbor in Lake Erie After Running Aground

By Vince Grzegorek

The American Courage

W. 6th Starbucks Votes Unanimously to Form Union

By Sam Allard

W. 6th Starbucks Votes Unanimously to Form Union

Two of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Will Appear on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Tuesday

By Sam Allard

Watson as a Houston Texan.

Lee Weingart Calls for 12 Debates with Chris Ronayne in Cuyahoga County Executive Race

By Sam Allard

Lee Weingart Calls for 12 Debates with Chris Ronayne in Cuyahoga County Executive Race

Also in News & Views

W. 6th Starbucks Votes Unanimously to Form Union

By Sam Allard

W. 6th Starbucks Votes Unanimously to Form Union

Lee Weingart Calls for 12 Debates with Chris Ronayne in Cuyahoga County Executive Race

By Sam Allard

Lee Weingart Calls for 12 Debates with Chris Ronayne in Cuyahoga County Executive Race

Two of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Will Appear on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Tuesday

By Sam Allard

Watson as a Houston Texan.

Cleveland City Council Likely to Increase Penalties for Dirt Bike Riders

By Sam Allard

Cleveland City Council Likely to Increase Penalties for Dirt Bike Riders (2)
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us