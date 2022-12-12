Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Feds Indict Ohio ICE Officer for Sexually Assaulting Immigrants

If convicted, Andrew Golobic faces life in prison.

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge A Cincinnati ICE officer is facing life in prison after being indicted on sexual assault charges. - Photo: Ekaterina Bolovtsova, Pexels
Photo: Ekaterina Bolovtsova, Pexels
A Cincinnati ICE officer is facing life in prison after being indicted on sexual assault charges.

A former Cincinnati-based officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency was indicted Dec. 8 for allegedly sexually assaulting detained immigrants under his care.

Documents from the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio show that Andrew Golobic, 51, was arrested Dec. 7 for allegedly coercing sex from vulnerable immigrants. Golobic was an ICE officer between 2006 and 2020, operating from the agency's office in Blue Ash.

A federal grand jury charged Golobic with seven counts, including sex trafficking by means of force, fraud or coercion; depriving individuals of their civil rights while acting under color of law; tampering with witnesses; and obstructing a federal investigation, according to documents. If convicted, Golobic faces life in prison.

Documents say that Golobic sexually assaulted at least two immigrant women under his supervision in ICE's Alternatives to Detention program. Golobic was assigned to a post in the program beginning in 2015. In the program, "certain asylum seekers and other immigrants who ICE had determined posed a low risk to public safety to remain in their communities while their immigration cases were pending," the U.S. attorney's office says.

Golobic supervised immigrants "with vulnerable backgrounds including those fleeing violence, exploitation and sexual assault," documents say, adding that he was in a position to determine their level of supervision and recommend that individuals be further detained or deported. The agency claims that Golobic used his position to coerce sex from individuals in the ATD program.

The federal agency is encouraging those with information about the allegations against Golobic to call 513-979-8353, email [email protected] or send a form to the U.S. attorney’s office.

November 30, 2022

View more issues

