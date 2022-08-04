Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Fifty Years In, Death Penalty Still Unworkable, Group Says

11 exonerations mean one wrongful conviction for every five that have been executed since Ohio restarted the death penalty

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 10:27 am

Momentum continues to build to abolish the death penalty in Ohio - Photo via Thinkstock
Photo via Thinkstock
Momentum continues to build to abolish the death penalty in Ohio

If there’s a way to make the death penalty nonarbitrary and nondiscriminatory, the United States hasn’t found it, a group that studies capital punishment said in a report released Tuesday.

Last month marked the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Furman v Georgia. It effectively put the death penalty on hold after the court found that it amounted to cruel and unusual punishment when applied in an arbitrary or discriminatory manner. 

In 1977 — after the high court approved some new state death laws — executions resumed, with Gary Gilmore dying in front of a Utah firing squad.

The Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center has spent the past five years building a database containing every one of the 9,737 death penalty convictions between the time they restarted in the United States and Jan. 1, 2021. It came to a stark conclusion.

“After 50 years, the data show a wasteful punishment, incompetently applied and beset by arbitrary factors such as race, place, and time,” Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said in a statement accompanying the publication of the database.

Perhaps most striking is the evidence the group cites of the shoddiness of many death penalty prosecutions.

At least 189 Americans who have been sentenced to death since 1973 were later exonerated, meaning that at best, the criminal-justice system got it wrong once for each 8.2 people who were executed. 

In Ohio, the numbers are even worse. The 11 exonerations mean one wrongful conviction for every five that have been executed since Ohio restarted the death penalty.

Since he took office in 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed executions, first after a federal judge declared that the state’s execution method itself amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Then, amid questions that Ohio was improperly getting drugs used in the death chamber, DeWine has delayed all subsequent executions, saying the state can’t get the drugs.

According the Death Penalty Information Center, the data show that executions that have taken place in Ohio and elsewhere have been discriminatory.

Just over 13% of the U.S. population is Black, but 41% of the death sentences handed down over the past half-century have been against Black people and 34% of those actually executed were Black.

In Ohio, Black people also make up 13% of the population, but they’re even more overrepresented on death row, making up 54% of the 465 to receive death sentences in the modern era. They also make up 34% of the 56 executions that have been carried out.

Another way to detect possible discrimination in the application of the death penalty is to look at the race of the victim. By that measure, capital punishment also hasn’t been applied equally, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

“Sixty percent of African Americans who have been executed were sentenced to death for killing white victims,” the group’s statement said. “Just 34.4% of executions of African Americans were for killing Black victims.”

It added that 3.2% involved Hispanic victims.

Both death sentences and executions have been declining since their peaks in the late 1990s — both because of technical problems administering it and because of declining popularity. Dunham said the numbers gathered by his organization show criminal justice systems across the country have been unable to overcome the hurdles the Supreme Court identified in 1972.

“The court said America wasn’t able to administer the death penalty fairly or reliably a half century ago,” he said. “The data show we still can’t do it today.” 

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time

Trending

Sweeney Defeats Smith, Smith Defeats Barnes in Low Turnout Statehouse Primary

By Sam Allard

Sweeney Defeats Smith, Smith Defeats Barnes in Low Turnout Statehouse Primary

Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

By Vince Grzegorek

Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

In Defiance of Public Sentiment, County Council Moving Forward With Global Center Overhaul

By Sam Allard

In Defiance of Public Sentiment, County Council Moving Forward With Global Center Overhaul

Cleveland Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer is the Real Freaking Deal

By Sam Allard

Rebecca Freaking Maurer, a practitioner of actual transparency

Also in News & Views

Cleveland, New Home of Deshuan Watson, Is Hosting the National Massage Therapists Convention This Month

By Sam Allard

Cleveland, New Home of Deshuan Watson, Is Hosting the National Massage Therapists Convention This Month

In Defiance of Public Sentiment, County Council Moving Forward With Global Center Overhaul

By Sam Allard

In Defiance of Public Sentiment, County Council Moving Forward With Global Center Overhaul

Sweeney Defeats Smith, Smith Defeats Barnes in Low Turnout Statehouse Primary

By Sam Allard

Sweeney Defeats Smith, Smith Defeats Barnes in Low Turnout Statehouse Primary

Cleveland Department of Public Utilities Fleet is Going Electric (a Little Bit), Charging Stations on Deck

By Sam Allard

Public Utilities Director (and former councilman) Marty Keane, reviewing some numbers
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us