Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

The poll is open through Sept. 15

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live
Scene

For all we know about Cleveland, for all you know about Cleveland, everyone is missing out on something great.

Sometimes we discover the city and all it has to offer on our own, but more often those discoveries are made thanks to someone else: You have to try this restaurant. You must hit up this event next year. Don't miss this band.

There's simply too much for any one person, or altweekly, to know. It's about community, the shared experience, the lifting up of those who deserve it. Which is where you come in.

Every year we turn over the pages of Scene to you, the readers, to share your favorite things about the city. And so we do again for the Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About.

We tallied all of your nominations and finalist voting is now open through Sept. 15.

Want to recognize a winner in a category that we don't have listed? Drop it in the "Create Your Own Category and Winner' section.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens
Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party

Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party
This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens
Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party

Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party
This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens
Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party

Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party
This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

Trending

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

By The Buckeye Flame

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn

By Sam Allard

Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner Indicted on Theft Charges, Placed on Administrative Leave

By Sam Allard

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner Indicted on Theft Charges, Placed on Administrative Leave

Gov. Mike DeWine Ducks Nan Whaley’s Call for Gubernatorial Candidate Debate

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Gov. Mike DeWine Ducks Nan Whaley’s Call for Gubernatorial Candidate Debate

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio.

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Podcast, Episode 7, America First

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday

Experts Say Student Debt Forgiveness Measures Positive, But Ohio’s Higher Education System Needs Work

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Experts Say Student Debt Forgiveness Measures Positive, But Ohio’s Higher Education System Needs Work

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Podcast, Episode 6, The Younger Guys

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us