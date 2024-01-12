With Forecast of 35-55 MPH Winds, Electric Outages Could Be on Schedule During Cleveland Browns Playoff Game

click to enlarge Scene Winds will be windy this weekend

Very strong winds expected late Friday afternoon through Saturday! High Wind Warnings and Advisories have been issued. Prepare by securing outdoor objects. Some power outages are possible! #CLEwx #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/TmzQosCdJv — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 11, 2024

Friday: Rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 30. Windy, with a southeast wind 24 to 29 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.



Saturday: Snow likely before 9am, then snow showers, mainly after 9am. Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. High near 31. Windy, with a southwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.



While the weather in Houston for Saturday afternoon's playoff game between the Browns and Texans looks peachy, it might not be a bad idea for fans in Northeast Ohio to drag that transistor radio out of the garage and stock up on batteries.The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and warning for the area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through early Sunday morning, forecasting sustained winds near out of the southeast at 30 mph with gusts of 55 mph expected overnight and 23 to 55 mph wind out of the southwest on Saturday.That will likely mean electric outages due to downed wires and trees, as if the battle to find access to WKYC due to the Tegna/DIRECTV contractual showdown wasn't logistical hurdle enough.The full forecast below: