With Forecast of 35-55 MPH Winds, Electric Outages Could Be on Schedule During Cleveland Browns Playoff Game

As if the Tegna/DIRECTV issue wasn't bad enough

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 12:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Winds will be windy this weekend - Scene
Scene
Winds will be windy this weekend

While the weather in Houston for Saturday afternoon's playoff game between the Browns and Texans looks peachy, it might not be a bad idea for fans in Northeast Ohio to drag that transistor radio out of the garage and stock up on batteries.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and warning for the area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through early Sunday morning, forecasting sustained winds near out of the southeast at 30 mph with gusts of 55 mph expected overnight and 23 to 55 mph wind out of the southwest on Saturday.

That will likely mean electric outages due to downed wires and trees, as if the battle to find access to WKYC due to the Tegna/DIRECTV contractual showdown wasn't logistical hurdle enough.


The full forecast below:

Friday: Rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 30. Windy, with a southeast wind 24 to 29 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Snow likely before 9am, then snow showers, mainly after 9am. Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. High near 31. Windy, with a southwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Investors Sue Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym Owner Kevin Wojton, Accuse Him of Fraud

By Mark Oprea

The historic Masonic Temple building in Ohio City

Re:Source Cleveland to Open Refugee-Focused International Farmers Market in Ohio City

By Mark Oprea

The future Ohio City Farmers Market, a project currently in development by Re:Source Cleveland, is set to break ground later this year.

Report: State and Local Taxes in Ohio (Still) Fall Most Heavily on the Poor

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio

How Cuyahoga County Picks Attorneys to Represent Children

By Rachel Dissell and Doug Livingston, The Marshall Project and Stephanie Casanova, Signal Cleveland

How Cuyahoga County Picks Attorneys to Represent Children

Also in News & Views

Ohio Republican Compares Gender Dysphoria to People Who Think They Are Animals

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Rep. Beth Lear

How a Koch-Linked Group Stalled a Bipartisan Ohio Energy Efficiency Bill at the Last Minute

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Ohio State Rep. Bill Seitz. The longtime Republican lawmaker has found himself at odds with a conservative group over a bipartisan energy efficiency bill he co-sponsored

Report: State and Local Taxes in Ohio (Still) Fall Most Heavily on the Poor

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio House Republicans Expect to Override DeWine’s Veto of Anti-Trans Bill During Wednesday Session

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — DECEMBER 13: Advocates for the trans community protest outside the Senate Chamber while inside lawmakers debated and passed HB 68 that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth and bars transgender kids from participating on sports teams.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us