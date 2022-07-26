Former CMSD Occupational Therapist Pleads Guilty to Participating in Jan. 6 Insurrection

D.C. Police
Priola, right, pleaded guilty this week
Christine Priola, the former Cleveland Municipal School District occupational therapist who was captured illegally entering the U.S Capitol during the January 6th insurrection, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.
After social media posts shared pictures of her participation, Priola resigned from CMSD in a letter
that said was departing because she refused to take a Covid-19 vaccine, didn't agree with how her union dues were being used, and because, "I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia, including in our government and children's services agencies."
She was arrested by federal authorities on Jan. 14, 2021.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, "Priola deleted from her cellphone data for photos, videos, chats, and messages from approximately Jan. 4 through Jan. 7, 2021."
She was in the Capitol for about 30 minutes.
A federal judge will now issue sentencing in October and faces up to 20 years in prison and financial penalties.
At the time of her resignation and arrest, CMSD said in a statement: "While CMSD deeply believes in the right of any individual to peacefully protest, as many did on the Capitol plaza on Wednesday afternoon, the District deeply condemns the actions of those involved in the riots inside the Capitol and on the Capitol grounds. The right of peaceful protest, as protected by the first amendment, is a foundation of our democracy. The forcible takeover and willful destruction of our government is not."