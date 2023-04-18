The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Former Ohio Township Fiscal Officer Stole $310,000 in Public Funds to Buy Wildebeest, Snow Owls, Hot Tubs, Golf Carts, Netflix Subscription, More

And a sno cone machine, a pool, a drum set, kayaks, a dishwasher and...

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 10:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
An animal enclosure bought with public money - Ohio Auditor's Office
Ohio Auditor's Office
An animal enclosure bought with public money

The office of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber today released the results of a special audit into the finances of Vinton Township and former Vinton fiscal officer Cy Vierstra, who in late 2022 pleaded guilty to a string of charges stemming from $310,000 in public funds he stole or misappropriated for an absolutely wild variety of personal uses.

Those include buying a wildebeest, two snowy owls from England, and dozens and dozens of other purchases for his home and the Union Ridge Wildlife Center, his roadside zoo. (Full list below.)

Vierstra was originally indicted in October 2021. He was sentenced in February to 59 months in prison and $339,717.86 in restitution.

“This was an abuse of the public trust at its worst,” Faber said in a release. “Public funds that were supposed to be used for roads and bridges and needed services instead were stolen to buy kayaks, a popcorn cart, a swimming pool, a drum set, gazebos – the list goes on and on.”

Faber was not kidding.

Among the illegal purchases:

- Wildebeest
- Two owls
- Windows for a primate exhibit at roadside zoo
- Five hot tubs
- Snow cone machine
- Golf cart
- Riding lawn mower
- Animal rescue trailer
- Tankless water heaters
- Above ground pool
- Security and surveillance system
- Gazebos
- Storage sheds
- Hunting Blind and trail cameras
- Frontload washers and dryers
- Kitchen Appliances
- Drum set
- Pressure washers
- Underground utility locator
- Drone
- Electronic devices and video game system
- Generators
- Greenhouses
- Bikes, tricycles, and scooters
- Lawn equipment
- Outdoor grills
- Popcorn cart and sno cone machine
- Projector and projector screen
- Indoor and outdoor furniture
- Kayaks
- Telescopes
- Pet products
- Vacuums
- Toilets
- CPR Manikin
- Custom built enclosures at location of URWC and Cy’s personal residence
- Animal food
- Deluxe Cottage Garage
- Dishwasher
- Various building materials and supplies
- Indoor and outdoor furniture
- Rental of vehicles and excavator
- Repairs for a four wheeler
- Prepaid phone
- Men's clothing
- Foot pads
-Herbal cleansing supplies

Prosecutors found that Vierstra, from 2016 to 2020, missued a government debit card with stunning regularity, creating fake invoices and bills to cover his tracks. A tip from Vinton County Auditor Cindy Owings Waugh kickstarted the investigation.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Yes, Lyndhurst Police Will Knock on Your Door in the Middle of the Night to Collect Overdue Parking Fines

By Mark Oprea

A Lyndhurst PD cruiser parked in front of the department in 2015.

A Westside Airbnb Party House Has Drawn the Ire of Neighbors, and Inaction From the City of Cleveland

By Maria Elena Scott

Airbnb office sign

Guerrilla Sign Campaign Tells Cleveland Drivers to 'Slow The F*ck Down' as Pedestrian/Cyclist Accidents Climb

By Mark Oprea

Guerrilla Sign Campaign Tells Cleveland Drivers to 'Slow The F*ck Down' as Pedestrian/Cyclist Accidents Climb

Life-Giving but Lethal: The Culprit Behind Dead Zones and the Threat to Our Water Supply

By Anna Clark, ProPublica

Phosophorous plays a key role in Great Lakes dead zones and algae blooms

Also in News & Views

Guerrilla Sign Campaign Tells Cleveland Drivers to 'Slow The F*ck Down' as Pedestrian/Cyclist Accidents Climb

By Mark Oprea

Guerrilla Sign Campaign Tells Cleveland Drivers to 'Slow The F*ck Down' as Pedestrian/Cyclist Accidents Climb

Yes, Lyndhurst Police Will Knock on Your Door in the Middle of the Night to Collect Overdue Parking Fines

By Mark Oprea

A Lyndhurst PD cruiser parked in front of the department in 2015.

Ask Alli: Shaping Better Futures Through Early Intervention SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Frazier Behavioral Health

Ask Alli: Shaping Better Futures Through Early Intervention

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us