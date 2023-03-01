Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Fox 8 Photojournalists Are Fighting for Better Pay After Years of Stagnant Wages, Hazardous Conditions

"[They] have endured the worst of the worst conditions over the last two and a half years putting their lives in danger to bring the news to the public fearlessly"

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Billboard on I-480 - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Billboard on I-480

Working without a contract since 2017 at rates that have remained stagnant despite inflation and the parent company's continued financial success, photojournalists at Fox 8 in the IATSE union are fighting for better wages.

“Crews were being sent out to cover Covid, homicides and chemical spills (to name a few) to bring crucial information to their community,” one told Scene. “These photojournalists want their wages to match their contributions to the station's long-term success.”

An I-480 billboard and petition site are helping to get their message out.

IATSE is negotiating with the Fox 8 management team and parent company Nexstar in Federal mediation. According to the photojournalists' statement, the Nexstar team has been unprepared for meetings and isn’t taking their concerns seriously.

“It also seems like management hasn’t been moving as quickly in negotiations as they can, really taking their time and not getting things back in a timely manner to the union,” one of the photojournalists said, adding that the negotiating team failed to bring a proposal to a scheduled session when it was their turn to do so..

Meanwhile, Nexstar reported net revenue of $5.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year.

“2022 was a monumental year for Nexstar as we generated $5.2 billion of revenue as well as record levels of Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow,” Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry Sook wrote in a quarterly report. “We returned approximately 68% of our 2022 attributable free cash flow, or a record $1.02 billion, to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends."

Meanwhile, the group notes on a petition site that "photojournalists were only offered a 1.25% wage increase."

"[They] have endured the worst of the worst conditions over the last two and a half years putting their lives in danger to bring the news to the public fearlessly," the petition says.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

By Maria Elena Scott

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

Bridgeworks Project Will Reach Full Funding With $2 Million Loan From Cuyahoga County

By Mark Oprea

A 2021 rendering of Bridgeworks.

Three Cleveland Hotels Receive AAA's 4 Diamond Rating

By Vince Grzegorek

Three Cleveland Hotels Receive AAA's 4 Diamond Rating

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

Also in News & Views

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

Study Shows Number of Ohio Uninsured Children Could Increase With Loss of Pandemic-Era Coverage

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

New Headline

Study: The COVID-19 Pandemic Prematurely Aged Teens’ Brains

By Freda Kreier, Science News

Scientists continue to discover fallout from having COVID-19, including prematurely aging teenagers' brains.

Ohio Official: Signs of Life Now Present in Waters Near East Palestine Train Derailment After 40,000+ Fish Killed

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Official: Signs of Life Now Present in Waters Near East Palestine Train Derailment After 40,000+ Fish Killed
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us