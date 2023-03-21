Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Front Steps Building In Ohio City Scheduled for Demolition This Week

After three years of sitting vacant, it will be razed as part of the Irishtown Bend Park project

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 9:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Front Steps building at 1545 West 25th has been an eyesore in Ohio City since 2020. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The Front Steps building at 1545 West 25th has been an eyesore in Ohio City since 2020.

Nearly three years after it was vacated, the graffitied and hollowed-out Front Steps building at 1545 West 25th in Ohio City began its week-long demolition process Monday. But in unexpected fashion.

Firefighters dealt with a blaze — suspected to be the result of arson — in the property which has recently been used as shelter by some homeless people.

The property, which was donated to Ohio City Inc. in 2020, is a key part in the lengthy development of Irishtown Bend Park, the 23-acre greenspace project set for the surrounding hillside.

The Front Steps structure's razing will allow the Port to proceed with its  stabilization process, which requires 2,600 sheets of bulkhead.

“We are thrilled to see work beginning on the demolition of the former Front Steps building," Tom McNair said in a statement to Scene. "I also want to acknowledge the incredible work that was done transforming lives at this location by Front Steps Housing and Services for over 35 years—work that continues at their new home down the street. This is a time to celebrate the past contributions of this property while looking forward to its incredible future.” 
click to enlarge 1545 West 25th, circa 2018. - Front Steps
Front Steps
1545 West 25th, circa 2018.

Front Step Housing and Services was founded in January 1986 by four Catholic sisters at the Congregation of St. Joseph.

Spearheaded by Sister Loretta Shulte, Transitional Housing Inc., as it was then called, operated as near-west asylum for the homeless, providing mostly women with short-term and permanent housing, along with mental health services and horticultural therapy.

After two years of financing, in June 2019, Front Steps broke ground a half mile down the road, at 2554 West 25th. According to Plain Dealer/Cleveland.com reporting at the time, Front Steps ran out of space for their programming needs, and had felt the need to expand their longer-term housing options.

The new, 60,000-square-foot space opened up in 2020, with a $13 million price tag.

In the meantime, as the pandemic amplified the world's homeless crisis, the former Front Steps building sat vacant.

According to Ohio City Inc., the demolition will take about a week, and will not impact traffic nearby. Once debris is fully cleared, a spokesperson said, the lot will be graded to match the surrounding hillside by late April.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman Gets 10-Year Contract Extension, Raise

By Mark Oprea

Zimmerman

Higher Education Bill Would Prohibit Ohio Staff and Employees From Striking

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Higher Education Bill Would Prohibit Ohio Staff and Employees From Striking

Have Clevelanders Lost Interest in Police Reforms?

By Mark Puente, Sarah Buduson

Alt text: Leigh Anderson, a Black woman, sits in front of a podium.

Here’s the Satirical Piece About Jim Renacci His Team Demanded We Delete Because They Thought You Wouldn’t Think It Was a Joke

By Vince Grzegorek

Here’s the Satirical Piece About Jim Renacci His Team Demanded We Delete Because They Thought You Wouldn’t Think It Was a Joke

Also in News & Views

Study: Infant Mortality Racial Gaps Persist in Ohio Over Last Decade

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Infant Mortality Racial Gaps Persist in Ohio Over Last Decade

Higher Education Bill Would Prohibit Ohio Staff and Employees From Striking

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Higher Education Bill Would Prohibit Ohio Staff and Employees From Striking

Scientists Sound Alarm on Fracking Near Muskingum, Ohio Watershed

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Since 2011, Ohio has allowed companies to lease state land for oil and gas drilling.

Anti-Abortion Group Protect Women Ohio is Spending $5 Million on New Ad Campaign

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us