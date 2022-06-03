Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures as Ohio Posts Third-Highest Rate in Country in First Quarter

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge Cleveland had the highest foreclosure rate in the country in the first quarter of 2022. - (TIM EVANSON/FLICKR)
(Tim Evanson/Flickr)
Cleveland had the highest foreclosure rate in the country in the first quarter of 2022.


Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance.

A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in April found foreclosure filings were down 8% from March, but still 160% higher than at the same point in 2021. Ohio has the third-highest rate, with one foreclosure filing for every 911 housing units.

Shawn Smith, executive director of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, said the Save the Dream Ohio Program can help eligible households facing foreclosure, or struggling with other housing costs.

"A lot of individuals have either lost their jobs or had a loss in income-earning potential," Smith recounted. "And therefore have difficulty either paying their mortgage, property taxes, heating bill, electric bill, those kinds of things."

Households may qualify for up to $25,000 to be used over six months for delinquent or future mortgage payments, and $10,000 dollars are also available for qualified households to use for paying utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes and other qualified housing costs.

Income eligible for the program is roughly $147,000 dollars for a family of four. Smith noted people can go to savethedream.ohiohome.org to learn more and apply, or reach out to a local partner.

"One of our partners on the utility assistance side is the Community Action Agencies," Smith emphasized. "Go to our website where you can find a list of those who have partnered with us to provide utility assistance. I would also encourage individuals to get with Legal Aid societies or housing counseling agencies if they're having difficulty making those payments as well. "

The program is using $280 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and will continue through September 2025 or until all available funding is depleted. So far, mortgage assistance has been provided to more than 2,300 households, and utility assistance to about 2,200 households.
News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off
Photos From the Spring Mixer at Garden City

Photos From the Spring Networking Mixer at Garden City
Zoombezi Bay 4850 Powell Rd., Powell In the Columbus suburb of Powell is Zoombezi Bay, a water park run by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This may be the best water park in the state with the first waterslide in the country to incorporate light and audio effects and Baboon Lagoon, a multi-level play structure with a 1,000 gallon bucket dump. There’s also lazy rivers, wave pools, 17 water slides and a ton more.

17 Waterparks Within Driving Distance From Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

