Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

'Geraldo in Cleveland' Show on WTAM Ending This Week After Four Years on the Air

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 11:26 am

Geraldo in Cleveland is coming to an end - WTAM
WTAM
Geraldo in Cleveland is coming to an end

Geraldo Rivera this morning announced on 'Geraldo in Cleveland' on WTAM that this Friday's show will be his last at the station, saying that an increased workload at Fox News leaves him unable to continue doing his local hourlong program.

"I've put off thinking about it today, because it upsets me, when I wrap my mind around it," Rivera said. "I can't delay saying it anymore, but this Friday will be my last broadcast here on 'Geraldo in Cleveland.' We started four years ago and it's been a wild and wonderful journey in many ways, particularly when I was friends with the 45th President of the United States and could bring you exclusives right from the White House."

Rivera then took a few minutes to explain once again how that relationship ended.

"That friendship fell apart when the President refused to recognize the results of the 2020 election, and so like William Bar, and like Chris Wallace at Fox News, we decided that we could no longer support Donald Trump, and I felt that history justified my decision, watching his, what I thought, irrational conduct following the election and up to Jan. 6 and the shame of the Capitol Hill invasion."

Rivera's refusal to buy into the Big Lie, he said this morning, also impacted his relationship with WTAM listeners.

"I think many of you also saw me in a different light when I became an opponent of President Trump, while still feeling justified in my support of the President during his tenure in office," he said. "I thought he was underrated, assailed by many enemies... They really tried to impeach him from the day he took office, it was very unfair. I defended him then watched with trepidation when he refused to acknowledge the results of the election."

Rivera's role as co-host of The Five on Fox and his work on Fox & Friends, he said, means that with flying back and forth to New York all week to film the shows he has little bandwidth to give to 'Geraldo in Cleveland.'

"I'm almost 79 years old, and it's become a real physical and psychological burden," he said."I've had a wonderful time speaking with you and becoming part of the community and talking about probelms in the city. It's been a wonderful ride. I just can't do it anymore."

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Trending

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: How Does a Cat Bite Turn Into Reconstructive Hand Surgery?

By Dr. Corey Meador

Another month, another medical wonder

Cleveland Magazine Launches Brand Refresh for 50 Year Anniversary, Brings on WKYC's Denise Polverine

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Magazine's new look.

Public Square Bollard Project to Replace Jersey Barriers Now Estimated at $3.5 Million

By Sam Allard

The Group Plan Commission proposes removable bollards of this sort on Public Square.

U.S. Navy Vet Tariq Shabazz Wants to Highlight Harsh Realities in Campaign for County Executive

By Sam Allard

"Don't click on the links!" Candidate Tariq Shabazz warns the City Club of scams.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Republicans Abandon Independent Mapmakers to Pass Slightly Modified GOP Redistricting Maps

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes talks to Senate President Matt Huffman during Saturday’s meeting of the ORC. The commission ended up throwing out independent mapmaker work and adopting a slightly revised version of the third map, already rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

By Vince Grzegorek

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates for Ohio 2022 Primary

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates Early, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election.

The Intel Project is Great News for Ohio. But What Happens If It Goes Bad?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Part of the incentive package offered to Intel by the state of Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us