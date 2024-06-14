Globe Iron Concert Venue Coming to Flats West Bank

It'll be AEG Presents' third concert venue in the Cleveland area

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 9:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Globe Iron will be the Flats West Bank's next music venue. - LDA Architects
LDA Architects
The Globe Iron will be the Flats West Bank's next music venue.
The Flats West Bank, the more industrial and less developed side of the Cuyahoga River, has long been ripe for development. Nautica Entertainment is set to kick some of that in motion as plans for its new music venue, the Globe Iron, were approved by the Cleveland Planning Commission late last week.

Named after the foundry that once operated in one of the buildings at the intersection of Elm and Main streets, the medium-sized venue will be built on three parcels owned by Nautica, which lays claim to about half the land on the West Bank.

Globe Iron will, according to renderings presented at the meeting, include a large stage, general admission area, three bars, two BIP areas and an upstairs mezzanine area with a VIP-only lookout. AEG Presents, the concert promoter for both the Agora and Jacobs Pavilion, will runs shows at the new venue.

In the CPC meeting June 7, Justin Miller, VP of operations for AEG's Great Lakes division, sold the Globe Iron to the Commission as a concert hall ripe with industrial chic and Midwestern appeal, with both its anachronistic gear facade and its string-lit courtyard. (Where, we're told, weddings would fit nicely.)

Miller did not mention what exact genre of shows the Globe might host, but emphasized the Globe's design—and usage—would have a general appeal to most Cleveland concertgoers.

“I think people are going to enjoy both the uniqueness and the cool space, and the intimacy that’s going to come from the acts," CPC President Lillian Kuri told Miller in the meeting. "And it’s still going to have that Cleveland—I mean, it’s not all the way cleaned up and Disneyland. Which I’m so glad you didn’t do.”

“Yeah, we want the character," Miller said.

The Globe Iron's approval marks a continual-but-steady climb for the Flats neighborhood in general. Earlier this year, Bobby George's plans for a chic River Garden concept, and attached restaurant, in the Flats East Bank was approved for build out.
click to enlarge Designs approved last Friday show a wedding-friendly courtyard, in the minds of the designers, to exist in the shadow of the Main Avenue Bridge. - LDA Architects
LDA Architects
Designs approved last Friday show a wedding-friendly courtyard, in the minds of the designers, to exist in the shadow of the Main Avenue Bridge.
And last summer, the East Bank announced plans to seek permission from the state to become Cleveland's second (!) designated outdoor refreshment area, commonly known as a DORA. (Where outdoor booze is legal.)

Scene reached out to AEG Presents, along with Nautica Entertainment and Flats Forward for comment, yet did not receive calls back by Thursday evening.

James Carol, a talent buyer for AEG, declined to comment when asked how the Globe Iron would fit alongside other music venues in Cleveland's repertoire.

Three of the four buildings that will make up Globe Iron were bought by Nautica Entertainment in 2017 for a combined $2.9 million.

According to the now approved designs, produced by Jesse Sweigart of LDA Architects located in the Offices of the Agora, at least two of the buildings off Elm and Center streets will be demolished to make way for 74 parking spaces. ("We need almost 300 spots," Miller said in the meeting.)

Downtown Cleveland has had parking minimums eliminated for about two decades; recent legislation incentivizing development catering to alternative forms of transportation not on four wheels was passed by City Council last August.


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Ohio to Spend $169 Million Building Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Near Highways in Next Five Years

By Mark Oprea

Ohio to Spend $169 Million Building Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Near Highways in Next Five Years

Mayor Bibb's Cleveland Police Escort Involved in Accident Downtown Thursday Morning

By Mark Oprea

Mayor Bibb's Cleveland Police Escort Involved in Accident Downtown Thursday Morning

Bernie Moreno Blasted Rivals Over HB6 Scandal. Now He’s Welcoming a Big Player’s Support

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

(From left) Sec. of State Frank LaRose, Bernie Moreno, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, on the debate stage before the March primary.

Illuminate CLE Lighting Installation in Downtown Will Debut in August

By Vince Grzegorek

An image from a preview event

Ohio to Clean Up Legacy Pollution with $46 Million in Federal Funding

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated a total of $16 billion to address legacy pollution, including $11.3 billion in Abandoned Mind Land funding over 15 years.

Bernie Moreno Blasted Rivals Over HB6 Scandal. Now He’s Welcoming a Big Player’s Support

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

(From left) Sec. of State Frank LaRose, Bernie Moreno, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, on the debate stage before the March primary.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Says He Would Sign a Higher Education Overhaul if Further Revisions Are Made

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Jamie Pipik from the University of Akron holds up a sign during a protest led by the Ohio Student Association in opposition to Senate Bill 83, June 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Sherrod Brown Launches LGBTQ+ Coalition to Support Re-Election Campaign

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Sen. Sherrod Brown at BBH Pride on June 8, 2024.
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us