Greyhound Riders Believe West Side Cleveland Station Replacement Would Be Inconvenient

Plans would move Greyhound to Puritas, some 11 miles from downtown

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 9:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Greyhound Station on Chester. For now. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The Greyhound Station on Chester. For now.
While the fate and future use of Cleveland's Greyhound station building will be molded by Connecticut-based investor group Twenty Lake Holdings, questions have lingered around where exactly its replacement will be. We now know an answer.

And that replacement could be 11 miles outside of Downtown. This week, Axios Cleveland reported that the central depot for charter buses will likely be relocated to the RTA Puritas–W 150th Station, roughly a 40 minute trek via transit from the original spot on Chester Ave.

Robert Fleig, an RTA spokesperson, told Scene in a statement via email that the transit authority is in talks with a local charter line to sort out the aftermath of the Greyhound Station's disappearance from its downtown spot, where it's been since 1948.

"GCRTA remains in discussions with Barons Bus Inc. to lease use of an existing bus lane and bus layover locations at the Puritas Station," he wrote, "to provide a multi-modal transfer location for GCRTA, Barons and Greyhound customers."

"The details of the agreement have yet to be finalized," Fleig noted.

There will also be several routes linked to the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Transit Center, about a 18-minute walk east of the current station.
click to enlarge The Greyhound terminal in mid-November. Passengers that day expressed worry over a possible relocation 11 miles out of Downtown Cleveland. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The Greyhound terminal in mid-November. Passengers that day expressed worry over a possible relocation 11 miles out of Downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland's Greyhound isn't alone in its downtown exodus. Many of the 32 stations around the U.S. accumulated by Alden Global Capital, who grabbed Cleveland's station for $1.7 million in January, have been shuttered, with alternative stations popping up in suburban locations.

Despite the developmental promise of the Greyhound site's future—into a possible six-story apartment building and a jazz club—such station closures, whether in Chicago or Columbus, are bound to lead to logistical headaches for passengers without cars, or those reliant on proximity for last-mile travel.

"It's like an inconvenience," Tracy, 41, from Pittsburgh, told Scene in the Greyhound lobby, waiting for the bus back home. "I'm going to be honest with you, I'll probably start catching the [Amtrak] again."

For someone who's been riding Greyhound since she was a kid, Tracy said she's noticed an overall drop in quality from the charter over the years. She said she returns to Cleveland every week, to see friends and family in South Euclid, and relies on solid service to make it back on time to her job in Pittsburgh. (Her scheduled bus that day was, she said, at 11:30 a.m.)

The news of the station closure seemed to be a kicker for Tracy. Since the summer, she'd been witnessing drivers arrive late or call the police on unruly riders. And earlier this year, Tracy's sister, she said, was injured when a Greyhound bus driver got into a minor accident.

"She hurt her back, her neck. Everything messed up," she said. It's why Tracy had to get a ride from a friend that day: "My sister ain't even driving right now: She in therapy."

Another passenger waiting for an afternoon bus, a man traveling to Columbus who preferred to remain anonymous, balked at the idea of having to buy another bus ticket.

"How far?" he said, undoing an earphone. When he understood the station might be moved to the Puritas Red Line stop, the man said, "Well, I don't even know where that is."

The terminal itself, an Art Deco masterpiece placed on the a National Register of Historic Places in 1999, appeared empty and neglected one recent afternoon, as seven travelers waited for their buses to arrive. Security guards and ticket operators were away from their booths. A timetable near the door read a mismatched date and time. (May 8th instead of November 14th.) Many of the transportation maps flanking the exit doors seemed printed in another decade.

Twenty Lake and partner Glimcher, the parties interested in remaking the parcels surrounding the station into an apartment complex, could begin the design review process as early as next spring.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Financial Times: Downtown Cleveland is "Muscular and Handsome"

By Vince Grzegorek

The Guardians got a shoutout

Ohio Republicans Weigh Response After Losing at the Ballot Box on Abortion, Marijuana

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Groups opposed to mandated vaccinations protest on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse, inside the House Health Committee meets to discuss HB 248 which would prohibit mandatory vaccinations and vaccination status disclosures, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross met with the protestors outside the Statehouse.

Cuyahoga County Seeking Artists to Bring Immersive Event to Lower Level of Detroit-Superior Bridge Next Summer

By Vince Grzegorek

Some 9,000 Northeast Ohioans came out to the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to preview—and speculate on—what the Low Line Sky Park could be in the near future.

Ohio Bills Would Allow Drivers with Suspended Licenses for Missed Child Support to Petition for Limited Privileges

By Maria Elena Scott

Ohio suspends roughly 3 million driver's licenses for debt-related reasons annually.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Republicans Weigh Response After Losing at the Ballot Box on Abortion, Marijuana

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Groups opposed to mandated vaccinations protest on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse, inside the House Health Committee meets to discuss HB 248 which would prohibit mandatory vaccinations and vaccination status disclosures, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross met with the protestors outside the Statehouse.

Huge, Preventable Greenhouse Gas Leaks Occur in Ohio Every Year, Group Warns

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

A 2019 blowout at an Ohio fracking well released an estimated 60,000 tons of methane gas.

A Reminder It's Safer to Hit Those Horny Deer Than Swerve to Avoid Them

By Vince Grzegorek

Cute and deadly, Ohio deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.

Stalled Farm Bill Will Likely Affect Ohioans

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Stalled Farm Bill Will Likely Affect Ohioans
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us