Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Groups Ask EPA to Revoke Ohio’s Authority to Regulate Fracking Waste Wells

Ohio has more than 220 injection wells

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Clean-up of an August 2021 fracking waste spill near Barnesville, Ohio reportedly didn't begin until three days later. - (Jill Hunkler)
(Jill Hunkler)
Clean-up of an August 2021 fracking waste spill near Barnesville, Ohio reportedly didn't begin until three days later.

More than two dozen citizen, environmental and faith groups want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revoke Ohio's authority to regulate fracking waste.

In a new petition, the groups say the Ohio Department of Natural Resources hasn't complied with federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, or its environmental-justice obligations.

Billions of gallons of oil-and-gas waste have been injected into Ohio's Class II injection wells, including waste from other states.

Sierra Club Environmental Law Program Associate Attorney Ankit Jain argued that Ohio's poor regulatory program doesn't hold oil-and-gas companies accountable for violations.

"If you compare Ohio really across the rest of the country, it's one of the worst programs," said Jain. "Their regulation itself, the rules that the operators have to follow, are extremely lax. And then, the enforcement for violating the lax rules is almost nonexistent. It's not just that they could do better - it's really one of the worst of the worst."

Ohio has more than 220 injection wells. Jain explained that the brine, which is toxic and radioactive, is spread on roads as a deicer and dust suppressant.

ODNR counters that Ohio "operates an effective regulatory program that meets federal standards and protects public health."

Ashtabula County resident Julie Boetger is a member of the Ohio Brine Task Force and Ashtabula County Water Watch, both among the petitioners.

She said tests run by ONDR, as well as independent researchers, have revealed the brine in Ohio exceeds federal and state limits for radioactivity.

"This is contaminating our air, our water," said Boetger. "This is contaminating things that we can't see. So, it's very important that we pay attention to what's going on in our own backyard, and what exactly they're doing with fracking and brine."

The petition notes that injection wells are disproportionately located in low-income communities in Appalachia.

Jill Hunkler - director of Ohio Valley Allies - is from Belmont County, one of the most heavily fracked in the state. She said people have voiced their concerns to federal and state officials.

"Based on our mutual respect, I believe that we can work together to solve these issues, hopefully immediately," said Hunkler. "I feel like it's life or death for us here in Appalachia, Ohio, because we've been failed by regulating agencies - and certainly the industry."

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Trending

This Isn't the First Time Cleveland Walleye Fisherman Jacob Runyan Has Been Accused of Cheating. We Interviewed Him After the Last Incident

By Vince Grzegorek

Chase Cominsky (left) and Jacob Runyan (right) posing at the LEWT

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Fishermen Indicted on Criminal Charges for Lake Erie Walleye Trail Cheating Scandal

By Sam Allard

Chase Cominsky's boat seized in Mercer County, Penn.

Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

By Lauren Serge

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31.

Also in News & Views

Ronayne and Weingart Slash and Clash at Public Transit Forum

By Sam Allard

Chris Ronayne (left center) and Lee Weingart (right center) speaking to the Goldhorn Brewery crowd at a public transportation forum, (10/13/22).

Cleveland Landmarks Commission Unanimously Approves Updated Design for African-American Cultural Garden

By Vince Grzegorek

The final design of the African-American Cultural Garden

Outside Magazine Names South Bass Island State Park Best Campground in Ohio

By Sam Allard

Go Camping Photo via Scene Archives at South Bass Island State Park Campground

Fiber Optic Upgrades Largely to Blame for Extensive Rapid Transit Service Interruptions in 2022

By Sam Allard

"Rally to Save Transit," Public Square, 3/12/2018
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us