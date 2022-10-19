Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Groups Create New Tool to Track Ohio's Billions of Remaining ARPA Dollars

About $2 billion remains with flexible uses

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge $1.4 billion of Ohio's American Rescue Plan Act allocation went to the state's unemployment compensation fund. - (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
$1.4 billion of Ohio's American Rescue Plan Act allocation went to the state's unemployment compensation fund.

Ohio has more than one-third remaining of the $5.4 billion dollars allocated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act, and a new tool is keeping an eye on how the state is distributing those funds.

Kelsey Bergfeld, director of Advocates for Ohio's Future, which partnered with the Ohio Poverty Law Center to launch the Ohio ARPA Tracker, explained it will help Ohioans to better understand the policy priorities and decisions elected officials are making, and opportunities for advocacy for the remaining dollars.

"We've seen dollars go towards the pediatric hospitals, we've seen dollars be invested into state parks and trails and recreation and water and sewer projects," Bergfeld outlined. "We saw a large allocation go to our Appalachian region."

The biggest chunk of state fiscal recovery dollars — nearly $1.5 billion — have been used to replenish the Ohio Unemployment Compensation Trust fund. And Bergfeld noted there is about $2 billion remaining in state fiscal recovery dollars with flexible uses.

Local counties and municipalities and townships received a portion of $5.3 billion in local fiscal recovery funds. The tracker highlights the spending of several large metropolitan areas.

Susan Jagers, executive director of the Ohio Poverty Law Center, said money has really focused on meeting the needs of the community.

"Like expand broadband, support businesses, fund food banks and other human-service needs," pointed out. "Fund public health and housing and workforce development. So there's really a wide range of uses that city and county governments have used."

Jagers added it is hoped state leaders will focus remaining dollars on similar areas, including food, housing, and access to health care.

"With lots of other programs and funding being exhausted to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic, we hope the next billion or two billion fund really the basics to really support families as they continue to recover."

Some of the dollars are appropriated through the legislative process and other allocations are through the state controlling board. ARPA funding needs to be appropriated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Trending

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Here's the Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'A Christmas House' Sequel No One Asked For

By Vince Grzegorek

Ralphie looking for a reason this exists

10 Predictions for the 2022-2023 Cavs Season from a Cleveland Homer with a Pretty Good Track Record!

By Sam Allard

10 Predictions for the 2022-2023 Cavs Season from a Cleveland Homer with a Pretty Good Track Record! (2)

Here's How to Apply for Federal Student Loan Relief

By Jenna Jones

Here's How to Apply for Federal Student Loan Relief

Also in News & Views

Princeton Undergrad from Cleveland Has Been Missing Since Friday

By Sam Allard

Princeton Undergrad from Cleveland Has Been Missing Since Friday

10 Predictions for the 2022-2023 Cavs Season from a Cleveland Homer with a Pretty Good Track Record!

By Sam Allard

10 Predictions for the 2022-2023 Cavs Season from a Cleveland Homer with a Pretty Good Track Record! (2)

Here's the Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'A Christmas House' Sequel No One Asked For

By Vince Grzegorek

Ralphie looking for a reason this exists

You've Got About a Week Left to Catch Peak Fall Foliage Colors in Cleveland

By Lauren Serge

You've Got About a Week Left to Catch Peak Fall Foliage Colors in Cleveland
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us