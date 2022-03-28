Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates for Ohio 2022 Primary

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates - Early, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election. - (TIM EVANSON/FLICKR)
(Tim Evanson/Flickr)
Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two DatesEarly, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election.


With just five weeks before the May 3 primary election - and Ohio's legislative redistricting debacle still not settled - voting-rights groups say it's time to move the primary date.

Today is the deadline for independent mapmakers hired by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to create a new state legislative map, after three others were tossed out as unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Secretary of State says it's too late for state legislative races to appear on the primary ballot, and some Republicans suggest holding a second primary.

But Deidra Reese, statewide program manager with the Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Ohio Unity Coalition, said that would put an extraordinary burden on local election officials.

"It's very difficult to carry out elections," said Reese. "It's very labor-intensive. It's been very challenging to recruit poll workers. We've had some pretty good elections, despite some challenges, so we don't want to end up going backwards."

Ohio lawmakers have the authority to reschedule the primary. Senate Bill 316, introduced last week by two Democrats, would move it from May 3 to June 28.

Meryl Neiman, co-founder of the Ohio Progressive Action Leaders, said two primaries could cost taxpayers upwards of $20 million. She added it would be confusing and possibly disenfranchise thousands of voters.

"There's nothing sacrosanct about May 3rd," said Neiman. "And they've already acknowledged that they won't be able to hold the complete primary then. So, it makes a lot more sense, financially and equitably, to have one primary, to have it at a later date."

Meanwhile, in a federal lawsuit, Republican voters are asking that the third set of rejected maps be used in the May 3 primary. Reese contended the entire dilemma could have been avoided had the Redistricting Commission delivered fair districts as required by the Ohio Constitution.

"It's maddening that we're still here and that we're now, literally, in a constitutional crisis because they haven't done what they should have done," said Reese. "They just dug their heels in to say, 'We'll just have two elections. And even if it confuses people, oh well.' And that just doesn't serve the interests of the citizens of the state."

By the end of the day, the Ohio Secretary of State must respond to a federal court's request for information on deadlines for supplemental ballots and holding the May primary, as well the particulars of holding a second primary for legislative races.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Trending

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: How Does a Cat Bite Turn Into Reconstructive Hand Surgery?

By Dr. Corey Meador

Another month, another medical wonder

Cleveland Magazine Launches Brand Refresh for 50 Year Anniversary, Brings on WKYC's Denise Polverine

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Magazine's new look.

Public Square Bollard Project to Replace Jersey Barriers Now Estimated at $3.5 Million

By Sam Allard

The Group Plan Commission proposes removable bollards of this sort on Public Square.

'Geraldo in Cleveland' Show on WTAM Ending This Week After Four Years on the Air

By Vince Grzegorek

Geraldo in Cleveland is coming to an end

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Scene Has a New Website, and We Think You'll Love It

By Scene Staff

A better user experience now awaits at clevescene.com

Public Square Bollard Project to Replace Jersey Barriers Now Estimated at $3.5 Million

By Sam Allard

The Group Plan Commission proposes removable bollards of this sort on Public Square.

'Geraldo in Cleveland' Show on WTAM Ending This Week After Four Years on the Air

By Vince Grzegorek

Geraldo in Cleveland is coming to an end

U.S. Navy Vet Tariq Shabazz Wants to Highlight Harsh Realities in Campaign for County Executive

By Sam Allard

"Don't click on the links!" Candidate Tariq Shabazz warns the City Club of scams.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us