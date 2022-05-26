Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Guitar Stolen From International Artist in Cleveland Has Been Found, On Its Way Home

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 2:57 pm

COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo

The valuable and beloved guitar belonging to Grammy-nominated Paraguyan musician Berta Rojas that was stolen from the back of a car in Ohio City in April is now on its way back to its owner.

Rojas today announced that the guitar, worth about $20,000 and crafted by esteemed luthier Michael O'Leary, journeyed, in an unclear number of steps, from the thief to someone who bought the piece without knowing it was stolen.

After purchasing it, the buyer, who had intended to give it to a loved one, did some quick online searches given the unique aspects of the guitar, which had a Paraguyan flag attached to it, and found coverage of the theft. They contacted the Cleveland Guitar Society, which was hosting Rojas for a concert in April when the theft occurred, and made arrangements to return the prized instrument to its owner.

"I have no way of conveying the emotion I feel knowing that La Rojita did not want to be absent from the release of the album she recorded and that she is returning to me soon to resume our adventures together," Rojas said in a statement." Until I see her, and feel her, I won't know her exact condition, but the photos convey that she is strong, healthy and ready. Thank you, dear friends, for everything; for all your immense love and solidarity. You made me deeply feel that the musical stories we are writing are a part of you. For the space you make for us in your hearts, thank you!"

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
