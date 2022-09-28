Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Hamilton County Judge Puts Ohio Abortion Ban on Two-Week Hold Once Again

It's the second two-week pause on Senate Bill 23, enacted by state officials after U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 1:23 pm

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022. - Madeline Fening
Madeline Fening
A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

A Hamilton County judge yet again kept an abortion law from being enforced as the lawsuit continues its way through the court.

Judge Christian Jenkins pushed the abortion law back another two weeks in a ruling on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as confirmed by the ACLU, who represent abortion clinics in the lawsuit who are hoping to get the law permanently invalidated.

The judge issued a one-paragraph decision, saying the ruling would “provide adequate time for counsel for the parties to conduct expedited discovery and prepare for the preliminary injunction hearing.”

The pause is the second two-week pause on Senate Bill 23, which was put into place by state officials after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The law had previously been tied up in courts since its passage by the General Assembly in 2019.

The second pause comes as no surprise after the judge indicated he would continue the temporary restraining order last week, as an Oct. 7 hearing was scheduled to hear arguments in the case. The judge first put enforcement on hold on Sept. 14.

This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal and republished here with permission.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

Trending

Here Are All the Filthy Rich Clevelanders Going to Dee and Jimmy Haslam's House to Donate $25,000 to J.D. Vance

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Ohio Education Leaders Support Free School Meals for All

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Ohio Education Leaders Support Free School Meals for All

Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies

By The Buckeye Flame

Parents in Westerville confused and angered by school district's LGBTQ+ policies.

Browns' Myles Garrett Drove His 2021 Porsche Off Route 18 and it Flipped Over Multiple Times

By Sam Allard

Browns' Myles Garrett Drove His 2021 Porsche Off Route 18 and it Flipped Over Multiple Times

Also in News & Views

Opinion: Cleveland City Council Must Cancel ShotSpotter

By LaTonya Goldsby

Opinion: Cleveland City Council Must Cancel ShotSpotter

Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?

By Rachel Dissell and Mark Puente

Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?

Garfield Heights Teachers Association Authorizes 10-Day Strike Notice

By Sam Allard

Garfield Heights High School

Here Are All the Filthy Rich Clevelanders Going to Dee and Jimmy Haslam's House to Donate $25,000 to J.D. Vance

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us