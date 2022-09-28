Hamilton County Judge Puts Ohio Abortion Ban on Two-Week Hold Once Again

Madeline Fening A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

A Hamilton County judge yet again kept an abortion law from being enforced as the lawsuit continues its way through the court.Judge Christian Jenkins pushed the abortion law back another two weeks in a ruling on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as confirmed by the ACLU, who represent abortion clinics in the lawsuit who are hoping to get the law permanently invalidated.The judge issued a one-paragraph decision, saying the ruling would “provide adequate time for counsel for the parties to conduct expedited discovery and prepare for the preliminary injunction hearing.”The pause is the second two-week pause on Senate Bill 23, which was put into place by state officials after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The law had previously been tied up in courts since its passage by the General Assembly in 2019.The second pause comes as no surprise after the judge indicated he would continue the temporary restraining order last week, as an Oct. 7 hearing was scheduled to hear arguments in the case. The judge first put enforcement on hold on Sept. 14.***