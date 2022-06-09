Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

HBO Lands George Clooney Documentary on Richard Strauss, Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 9:32 am

OHIO STATE
Ohio State

HBO has grabbed the rights to George Clooney's documentary feature on the Richard Strauss sex abuse scandal at Ohio State, which is being produced by Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures in partnership with Sports Illustrated Studios and 101 Studios.

The feature, based on the October 2020 Sports Illustrated feature by Jon Wertheim, will take a deep look at Strauss's abuse of hundreds of victims from 1978 to 1998, a scandal that continues to reverberate in Columbus and nationally — Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, who was an assistant coach on the college's wrestling team, has repeatedly been accused of ignoring Strauss's behavior.

“Grant and I are very proud to be working on this project with HBO,” Clooney said in a statement. “It’s a devastating story about people in power abusing and then covering up their criminal actions against students. The fact that it hasn’t been resolved as of yet is deeply disturbing.”

Eva Orner, an Oscar winner, has signed on to direct.

“I’m honored to join this incredible creative team. This film is about the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of American higher education. It will give the courageous men who were abused a powerful and clear voice," Orner said in a statement.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

News & Views Slideshows

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million
Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022

Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

