Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: The Ohio Renaissance Festival Brings Elizabethan England to Warren County Through October

Expect jousting knights, elaborate costumes, mugs of mead and giant turkey legs.

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 2:52 pm

Ohio Renaissance Festival - Photo: Adam Doty
Photo: Adam Doty
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Lords, ladies, knights and knaves, break out your corsets and breeches to welcome 16th-century England back to Warren County.

The 33rd Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Renaissance Park in Harveysburg, Ohio starting Sept. 3 and running through Oct. 30.

The fest brings beloved favorites — including full-armored jousting displays and giant turkey legs — to the 35-acre recreated Elizabethan village. And this year offers 18 different performance areas and stages.

"With over 100 shows each day there’s never a dull moment," reads a release. "New this year are original risqué pub songs, Blades of Death, Norse/Viking music from Sirena, and heavy metal and heavier hits from a new joust troupe, Combatants Keep."

There will also be comedy acts and circus performers, costumed and wandering actors and stall after stall dedicated to various artisans and vendors. Shop for everything from jewelry and elf ears to wood crafts, fiber art and forged chainmaille.

Kids can enjoy "human-powered" rides and games, while adults indulge in various boozy beverages, including honey mead and a special Chain Mail Pale Ale from Rhinegeist.

In addition to fest favorites, like the aforementioned turkey leg and bread bowls, this year's food offerings include fry pies, pulled-beef sandwiches and brats.

According to the website, the Ohio Renaissance Festival sees more than 200,000 visitors each season. Part of the draw are themed weekends, which this year include:

  • Fantasy Weekend (Sept. 10-11)
  • Pirates Weekend (Sept. 17-18)
  • Highland Weekend (Sept. 24-25)
  • Time Travelers Weekend (Oct. 1-2)
  • Viking Weekend (Oct. 8-9)
  • Romance Weekend (Oct. 15-16)
  • Feast of Fools (Oct. 22-23)
  • Tricks or Treats (Oct. 29-30)

There are also special ticketed events, like a five-course royal fest; The Sirens' "naughty bawdy pub show;" the Whiskey Witches of Willy Nilly bourbon, Scotch or Irish whiskey tasting; and a pub crawl.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs Sept. 3-Oct. 30 at Renaissance Park, 10542 OH-73, Harveysburg, Ohio. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day Monday. Tickets are $28 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12 and free for those under 5.

Get tickets and more info at renfestival.com.

Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Trending

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests by Sept. 2, Because the U.S. Government Is Halting the Program

By Allison Babka

An at-home COVID-19 test

Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough

By Pete Kotz

Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima.

Also in News & Views

Protesters Who Were Unlawfully Arrested and Jailed on May 30 Settle Lawsuit with Cleveland for $540,000

By Sam Allard

Plaintiff Cassandra Ziemer (at mic) spent three nights in jail after getting arrested on May 30.

Cleveland Police Officer Won't Be Disciplined for Antisemitic Tweets Since They Were Made Prior to Being Hired

By Vince Grzegorek

Quran receiving his officer of the year award

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

WKYC to Add Hourlong Newscast Anchored by Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell

By Sam Allard

Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us