Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Here are Some Glamor Shots of the St. Clair Sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 12:34 pm

St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022) - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
Sam Allard / Scene
St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022)


Eastbound traffic remains closed on St. Clair Avenue between W. 6th and W. 3rd Streets after a sinkhole emerged in downtown Cleveland during a blazing hot Wednesday afternoon.

Work crews with the Cleveland Water Division and Water Pollution Control, which maintains the city's sewers and storm water management systems, were on site Thursday morning  assessing the damage and enlarging the hole for the purposes of repair.

City of Cleveland spokeswoman Sarah Johnson told Scene that Cleveland Water has jurisdiction at the site due to a nearby leaking waterline. "There is also a compromised First Energy Duct Bank which is being inspected to see if it is still active or can be abandoned due to its age," she said.

Based on estimates furnished by the Division of Water, work may be completed over the weekend but could extend to the middle of next week, depending on the nature and extent of the required repairs.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, sinkholes form when the ground below surface level gradually dissolves, usually due to water circulation.  Recent research in Florida has shown a correlation between the climate crisis and sinkholes as well, leading researchers to predict that as the planet continues to warm, the prevalence of sinkholes will increase, in tandem with the frequency and intensity of other natural geohazards like landslides and earthquakes.

Here she is up close:

 
St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022) - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
Sam Allard / Scene
St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022)
St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022) - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
Sam Allard / Scene
St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022)
St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022) - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
Sam Allard / Scene
St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022)

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

Trending

Patricia Hanych, Longtime Owner of Pat's in the Flats, Passes Away at the Age of 82

By Shawn Mishak

Patricia Hanych, Longtime Owner of Pat's in the Flats, Passes Away at the Age of 82

Talking Policy and Smack With Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne as the County Executive Race Heats Up

By Sam Allard

Talking Policy and Smack With Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne as the County Executive Race Heats Up

Great Grandson of Former Mayor Frank Jackson Indicted for Murder

By Sam Allard

Cop car outside the justice center.

Cleveland School Board Votes Unanimously Not to Arm Teachers

By Sam Allard

Cleveland School Board Votes Unanimously Not to Arm Teachers

Also in News & Views

Pandemic, Inflation, Supply Issues Prompt Cry for Help From Ohio Food Banks

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

One of the many Muni Lot distributions from the past year

Ohio Abortion Doulas Will Continue Care, With or Without Roe

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday.

DeWine Signs Bill Allowing for Armed Teachers: ‘This Is a Local Choice’

By Jake Zuckerman and Nick Evans, The Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine addresses reporters June 13, 2021 before signing House Bill 99. The legislation allows local school boards to authorize their teachers to carry guns in the classroom.

Nasal Vaccines for COVID-19 Offer Hope and Face Hurdles

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

Researchers are developing coronavirus vaccines that will be sprayed up the nose. The hope is the vaccines will build immunity in one spot the coronavirus often invades — our nostrils.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us