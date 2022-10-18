Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Here's the Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'A Christmas House' Sequel No One Asked For

Why? Just why

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 1:16 pm

It should have been enough to let A Christmas Story enjoy its annual Christmas Eve marathon run without tinkering with a good thing.

Bob Clark's cult Christmas favorite isn't the best holiday movie Hollywood's ever made, but the film was different, both in its rise from cult status to cable TV mainstay synonymous with nostalgia and the way it went about telling the story of Ralphie and crew.

“Don’t tell me you’re going to create a new genre for your movie. Everyone’s always saying there’s a new genre. There is no new genre. There are comedies, dramas, and tragedy," writing guru Robert McKee once said. “There’s only one movie that I can argue has been a new genre in the modern era, and that movie’s a little movie—I don’t know if you guys have heard of it—called A Christmas Story.”

As Vanity Fair chronicled in a lovely article on the history of the film, from the low-budget operation to its quick disappearance from screens just weeks after its original theatrical debut and beyond, A Christmas Story broke the mold for what America expected from holiday fare:

When we think of pre-1983 holiday movies, we think of plum puddings like Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol (the best of several incarnations being the 1951 version, in which Alastair Sim plays Ebenezer Scrooge); the 1942 Irving Berlin musical Holiday Inn and its 1954 cousin, White Christmas; the rather dark 1946 Frank Capra drama starring James Stewart, It’s a Wonderful Life; Miracle on 34th Street the following year—saccharine despite the bracing skepticism of an eight-year-old Natalie Wood, who refuses to believe in Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle. (She’s wrong, we’re told.)

So when A Christmas Story premiered, in 1983, we suddenly had a new kind of holiday movie, one that acknowledged—even relished—the “unbridled avarice,” the commercialism, the disappointments, the hurt feelings, and all-around bad luck that, in reality, often define the merry season. In other words, what real Christmas was like in real families. It brought a bracing blast of satire and realism, wrapped up in a hilarious, pitch-perfect tale of a middle-class family negotiating the perils of Christmas, recalled through the eyes of a nine-year-old boy.

Of course, Hollywood has already tried to go back to the Christmas Story well, though the two sequels produced have deservedly been largely forgotten.

Lessons have not been learned.

Now we'll get a sequel with much of the cast reprising their roles as an adult Ralphie tries to recreate the magic of his childhood Christmas bliss with his own family.

Randy, Scut Farkas, Schwartz, and Flick all return alongside Ralphie in A Christmas Story Christmas, set to debut on HBO Max on November 17.

The teaser trailer, such as it is, is below.

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

