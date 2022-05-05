Here's What Can Be Placed in Blue Bins When the City of Cleveland Restarts Its Recycling Program This Summer

Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

By on Thu, May 5, 2022

The city of Cleveland, after a lapse that lasted more than two years, will restart its recycling program this summer, sometime around early June.

After securing a contract with Rumpke, Cleveland has reopened voluntary opt-in enrollment and will accept new participants until July 31. Those who signed up last year don't need to take any further action.

With the new processor comes new changes to what can and can't be placed in blue bins. The city this week provided a helpful guide, which is below, and which will also be sent to residents who opt in to the program.

Contamination and 'wishful recycling' plagued the city's program in years past and played a role in escalating costs that eventually led to the decision in April 2020 to pause the program. City officials, in transitioning to the opt-in model, hope to reduce contamination. Which is all to say be mindful of what you're putting in your bins.

click to enlarge 279834459_10107737324960628_8056378742348836796_n.jpeg
click to enlarge 279848948_10107737324970608_2401378435417614322_n.jpeg

Vince Grzegorek

