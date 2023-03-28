Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Here's When the Cherry Blossoms in University Circle Will Bloom This Year

Just a couple more weeks

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 9:02 am

click to enlarge The cherry blossoms are coming - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
The cherry blossoms are coming

One of the true and beautiful rites of early spring is almost upon Cleveland as the Cherry Blossoms in University Circle around Wade Park Lagoon begin to bud and bloom.

According to University Circle Inc.'s helpful peak bloom blog, they will likely be on full display around April 11.

"The blooming of Cherry Blossoms is weather-dependent and can occur anytime between late March and early May," UCI says. "Once bloomed, they can last up to 3 weeks unless there is damaging weather such as wind, rain, or even warm weather."

The Magnolia trees will be in peak bloom about a week before the Cherry Blossoms.

For any number of reasons, Cleveland's experience of the pink explosion should be 100% more chill than the scene in Washington D.C. this year.

Down the street, no budding yet reported by Lake View Cemetery for Daffodil Hill, but it won't be too much longer.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
