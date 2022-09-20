Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area

click to enlarge
Courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
Fall is finally here (well, sort of).
Even though temperatures are still high through the end of the work week, the spooky season daydreams have begun. And even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful parts of spooky season — the changing colors of the leaves.
Fall foliage is set to begin in the Midwest by late September, per the Farmers Almanac
. The peak time for viewing vibrant orange leaves throughout the Cleveland area should be around the second or third week of October.
The leaves should continue to turn through November, they will then die off, and we’ll be left with the barren branches of winter.
The Farmers Almanac suggests some of the most beautiful places in the country to see this seasonal switch, and some of them are only a quick road trip away from Cleveland.
Buckhorn Lake State Park in Kentucky is one beautiful option to the south. If you’re looking for a real road trip, Traverse City, Michigan is probably worth the drive to see the leaves change there.
The Farmers Almanac also gives some tips on how to get the best leaf viewing experience. They suggest avoiding windy, rainy days for leaf viewing because strong winds may have blown off some of the leaves. Instead, plan your leaf viewing for an overcast day where the colors are juxtaposed with the gray sky or a bright sunny day where the light reflects on the brilliant colors.