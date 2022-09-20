Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area

Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 2:01 pm

click to enlarge Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area
Courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Fall is finally here (well, sort of).

Even though temperatures are still high through the end of the work week, the spooky season daydreams have begun. And even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful parts of spooky season — the changing colors of the leaves.

Fall foliage is set to begin in the Midwest by late September, per the Farmers Almanac. The peak time for viewing vibrant orange leaves throughout the Cleveland area should be around the second or third week of October.

The leaves should continue to turn through November, they will then die off, and we’ll be left with the barren branches of winter.

The Farmers Almanac suggests some of the most beautiful places in the country to see this seasonal switch, and some of them are only a quick road trip away from Cleveland.

Buckhorn Lake State Park in Kentucky is one beautiful option to the south. If you’re looking for a real road trip, Traverse City, Michigan is probably worth the drive to see the leaves change there.

The Farmers Almanac also gives some tips on how to get the best leaf viewing experience. They suggest avoiding windy, rainy days for leaf viewing because strong winds may have blown off some of the leaves. Instead, plan your leaf viewing for an overcast day where the colors are juxtaposed with the gray sky or a bright sunny day where the light reflects on the brilliant colors.

News & Views Slideshows

This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the 2022 Season Opener Against the Jets

Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night
Nighttown 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights When Nighttown, the iconic Cleveland Heights jazz club and restaurant, closed in 2020, its future looked bleak. But stepping up to save the day was Gregg Levy, whose Red Restaurant Group announced that it would reopen the storied property after extensive renovations and infrastructure improvements. The group recently announced that construction delays and other issues have made the answer to the question of when it's reopening unclear, but they'll be giving everyone an early look at the menu with three special events at Red — Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

