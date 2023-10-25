Hold On: The Center Street Bridge is Not Fully Reopen Just Yet

Mid-day and overnight closures remain until next month

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge The Center Street Bridge in early October, right after its "opening." - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The Center Street Bridge in early October, right after its "opening."
Those excited and relieved that the swing bridge connector that links the Flats East and West Banks finally reopened are getting a dose of reality that feels much like the last two years.

The bridge, which has technically started welcoming traffic, still needs some work.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, the government body overseeing the rehab of the Center Street Bridge, said this week that the bridge is still undergoing "touch-up painting" and completion of structural work.

Such ongoing work means bridge access will be shut off, ODOT said, during low traffic hours, which will come as a surprise to some who assumed it was back to 24/7 access.

"Off-peak lane restrictions means work will begin after morning rush hour end before evening rush hour," Brent Kovacs, public information officer for ODOT, told Scene in an email. "And then work resumes overnight."

"All work and impacts to traffic will be completed by late November," Kovacs added.

Closed to the public since May 2021, the bridge's repair, necessary to keep it operational, has led to a volley of commuter complaints and irritation, especially as ODOT repeatedly delayed its opening date.

Businesses in the area, like the Flatiron Café, reported steep revenue loss due to the closure of a key access point. On October 10th, owner Dave Steele wrote on a A-frame sign outside: "Bridge is open! As is the Bar for Celebratory drinks."

"I think in due time things will be back to normal," Steele said, about his business.

At least they will in, as ODOT said, "late November." 
About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
