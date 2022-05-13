Hunt for Sasquatch with Professionals During Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend in Perrysville, Ohio

Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 11:11 am

click to enlarge Pleasant Hill Lake Park - FACEBOOK.COM/PLEASANTHILL.LAKEPARK
facebook.com/pleasanthill.lakepark
Pleasant Hill Lake Park

Ohio has recently become a hotbed for Bigfoot sightings, and you could get the chance to spot him this September.

From Sept. 9-11, researchers, experts and avid Sasquatch hunters will be descending upon Pleasant Hill Lake Park in Perrysville, Ohio during Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend. Matt Moneymaker, the founder and president of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) and the host of Animal Planet's Finding Bigfoot, will be there, as will Charles Kimbrough, investigator and author of Squatchin’ 101.

According to a release, there have been 315 Bigfoot sightings in Ohio, ranking it fifth in the nation. And 13 of those have been recent glimpses in Richland and Ashland Counties (near Perrysville), with a park ranger in Pleasant Hill Lake Park itself claiming to have seen the creature in 2020.

For $15, you’ll get entrance to the Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend, which includes both free and ticketed events. There will be exhibits where you can buy some Sasquatch ephemera, Bigfoot-themed food and even Sasquatch orange soda. Enjoy a Bigfoot night hike, a Bigfoot sighting pontoon boat tour and a screening of Harry and the Hendersons.

Moneymaker will lead a keynote during a VIP reception (for an additional fee), and later in the weekend, Kimbrough will go through Bigfoot-hunting basics. Get tips and tricks for detecting wildlife and also see some HD thermal imaging techniques via drone.

While you’re out there, listen for the “The Ohio Howl” (original recording here), an eerie ape-like moan that was heard in Wellsville, Ohio, along the Ohio River, which was recorded by Moneymaker in 1994.

See the full list of Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend events at pleasanthillpark.mwcd.org. Pleasant Hill Lake Park is located at 3431 OH-95, Perrysville, Ohio.

And this isn't the only Bigfoot festival coming to Ohio this summer. Hocking Hills is hosting its own in August.
Trending

News & Views Slideshows

Lighthouse on West 9th, 1870

Vintage Photos Of Cleveland Lighthouses Past and Present
Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza

Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza
This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000
Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party

Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party

