Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

I Love LeBron, But I Hate His Shoes

Akron king has tried, and failed spectacularly, to produce signature shoe worth wearing since OG LeBron 1s

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 8:33 am

I Love LeBron, But I Hate His Shoes
StockX

The most important pair of shoes I’ve ever worn are the Blue Zoom Gen 1 LeBrons my Mom got for me just after my 11th birthday. Those shoes that she couldn’t have paid more than $100 for back in the summer of 2004 are now selling on StockX for upwards of $2000. That's a shame, because they might genuinely be the only pair of shoes the Akron-born Cavalier legend has released that are actually worth wearing.

They're classics.

Sadly, after nearly 20 years, they are the only classics the St. Vincent St. Mary grad has under his belt. This is after decades of trying, and mostly failing, to release a signature shoe that has the same cultural impact, style and comfort of that OG Zoom Generation 1, released during his rookie season.

Don’t get me wrong, the 8s are great - specifically the South Beach and Hardwood Classic colorways. But when was the last time you spotted a pair out in the wild aside from maybe the all-star game in February, or a Cavs/Lakers game at the RoMoFiHo?

As an unapologetic loyal subject of King James, I felt compelled to give the XVIIIs a try, since they didn’t look as God-awful as the XVIIs, which appeared to pay homage to molten lava. That was a decision I would soon come to regret after wearing them for about 45 minutes. They caused unbearable discomfort, thanks to the rock-hard texture of the shoe’s plastic tongue. Design decisions like that toss the most basic and obvious rules of sneaker design to the wayside. And they likely contribute to the reason why LeBrons lack the timeless appeal of Jordans, or hell, even Kyries.

Look at them. They don’t necessarily lend themselves to wearability with non-athletic apparel, meaning there's not much reason to wear them unless you plan on getting shots up.

Regardless, recently released images of the LeBron XX garnered more positive feedback than any pairs of his shoes in recent memory. That’s largely the case because of the resemblance they bear to Kobes. My personal opinion of the LeBron XX “Time Machine” is that they’re fine. They don’t take any huge risks, which is a relief, but there’s nothing about the shoes that gives them an identity of their own. They’re the LeBrons that look like Kobes.

What makes the OG LeBrons, along with the 8s, special is that they don’t take many cues from other shoes. That seems to be a lesson that newly-acquired Cavalier Donovan Mitchell has incorporated into his shoe designs with Adidas. He also seems to have hit the sweet spot of functionality both on and off the basketball court. Taking that into consideration, it’s fair to assume that he’ll be able to avoid catching the heat that LeBron regularly catches for his shoes. It was over a decade ago that Dom Kennedy said, “Don’t wear LeBron to the club, the shits ugly,” on "Platinum Chanel," but  in 2022, I'd still heed his advice.

The feeling of putting on that first (only) pair of LeBrons my Mom bought for me back in the summer of ‘04 was euphoric, rivaled only by the purchase of my Jordan 1 Mochas some 16 years later. To say I’m a little disappointed that the only signature shoes worth wearing that a Cleveland Cavalier has brought to market were from a point guard who demanded his way out of town would be an understatement.

Hopefully, Donovan Mitchell is prepared to shoulder the heavy burden that awaits him off the court — dropping some fire shoes that Cavs fans can be proud to wear while out and about.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

Trending

The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad

Here Are All the Filthy Rich Clevelanders Going to Dee and Jimmy Haslam's House to Donate $25,000 to J.D. Vance

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Crocker Park Starbucks Store Votes to Unionize

By Sam Allard

Rally against union busting at W. 6th Starbucks

In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere

Also in News & Views

In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere

Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend

By Deirdre Kaye

Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend

Going Sober in October Can Help You and Others

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Going Sober in October Can Help You and Others

Hamilton County Judge Puts Ohio Abortion Ban on Two-Week Hold Once Again

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us