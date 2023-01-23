In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane

Ninety-two people tried to bring a gun onto a plane on flights departing from Ohio last year, according to the TSA.
Thirty-five of those were at Hopkins, another 40 at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, just two at Akron-Canton, 13 at Dayton International Airport and two at the Rickenbacker International Airport.
These were people packing heat as a carry-on, which, if you didn't know, is definitely illegal.
Passengers can check unloaded and locked guns so long as they are in a hard-sided container, according to the TSA's website.
Individuals caught trying to carry on guns could receive a several thousand dollar fine as well as a criminal referral to local law enforcement, according to California-based attorney William Kroger's website.
Those 92 people caught with guns at a Lambert's TSA checkpoint ought to consider themselves lucky. If they would have gotten the gun onto the plane and then been caught with it, they would be looking a fine as high as $250,000 and up to a decade in prison. This assumes they weren't trying to use the gun to commit a hijacking or an act of terrorism, in which case they could face charges for, well, hijacking or terrorism.
TSA found 448 guns at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in 2022 — the most in the nation, followed by two airports in (no surprise) Texas: Dallas Fort Worth International (385) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (298).
Also in bringing-guns-onto-planes news, last week someone tried to bring a rocket launcher onto a flight in San Antonio.
With reporting by Ryan Krull.
