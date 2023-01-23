Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane

That's how many guns were confiscated by TSA agents in Ohio in carry-on luggage last year

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 3:43 pm

In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane
Tim Evanson/FlickrCC

Ninety-two people tried to bring a gun onto a plane on flights departing from Ohio last year, according to the TSA.

Thirty-five of those were at Hopkins, another 40 at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, just two at Akron-Canton, 13 at Dayton International Airport and two at the Rickenbacker International Airport.

click to enlarge In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane

These were people packing heat as a carry-on, which, if you didn't know, is definitely illegal.

Passengers can check unloaded and locked guns so long as they are in a hard-sided container, according to the TSA's website.

Individuals caught trying to carry on guns could receive a several thousand dollar fine as well as a criminal referral to local law enforcement, according to California-based attorney William Kroger's website.

Those 92 people caught with guns at a Lambert's TSA checkpoint ought to consider themselves lucky. If they would have gotten the gun onto the plane and then been caught with it, they would be looking a fine as high as $250,000 and up to a decade in prison. This assumes they weren't trying to use the gun to commit a hijacking or an act of terrorism, in which case they could face charges for, well, hijacking or terrorism.

TSA found 448 guns at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in 2022 — the most in the nation, followed by two airports in (no surprise) Texas: Dallas Fort Worth International (385) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (298).

Also in bringing-guns-onto-planes news, last week someone tried to bring a rocket launcher onto a flight in San Antonio.

With reporting by Ryan Krull.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Read More about Vince Grzegorek
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland State University Unveils New (Fine) Logo, Penn State-Esque Branding

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland State University Unveils New (Fine) Logo, Penn State-Esque Branding

Downtown Cleveland Has Seven Subway Restaurants In a One-Mile Radius. Why Is That?

By Mark Oprea

There are seven Subways downtown, including this one at 1800 Euclid Avenue.

There Are Plans to Address Cars Illegally Parking on Public Square

By Vince Grzegorek

There Are Plans to Address Cars Illegally Parking on Public Square

Cleveland Selects Nonprofit for Renovation, Management of Historic Highland Golf Course

By Mark Oprea

Highland Park Golf Course, at 3550 Green Road in Highland Hills. The course has long been haven for Black golfers

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Selects Nonprofit for Renovation, Management of Historic Highland Golf Course

By Mark Oprea

Highland Park Golf Course, at 3550 Green Road in Highland Hills. The course has long been haven for Black golfers

There Are Plans to Address Cars Illegally Parking on Public Square

By Vince Grzegorek

There Are Plans to Address Cars Illegally Parking on Public Square

Downtown Cleveland Has Seven Subway Restaurants In a One-Mile Radius. Why Is That?

By Mark Oprea

There are seven Subways downtown, including this one at 1800 Euclid Avenue.

County Councilman Dale Miller Is Not Happy PD Editor Chris Quinn Suggested He's Had Secret Talks With the Browns About Stadium Financing

By Maria Elena Scott

County Councilman Dale Miller Is Not Happy PD Editor Chris Quinn Suggested He's Had Secret Talks With the Browns About Stadium Financing
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us