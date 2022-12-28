Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

In COVID’s Third Winter, Ohio Officials Say Biggest Threat is Three Viruses Circulating at Once

Who's isn't sick right now?

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 12:53 pm

USPS soon will deliver at-home COVID-19 tests once again. - Photo: Annie Spratt, Unsplash
Photo: Annie Spratt, Unsplash
USPS soon will deliver at-home COVID-19 tests once again.

Ohio health officials are urging caution again this winter. But entering our third holiday season with COVID-19, the nature of those warnings is a bit different.

Three at once

As Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff explained, this year the threat is multiple respiratory viruses at once.

“Unlike the last two winters, it’s not just about COVID,” he said. “But the combination of COVID, influenza, and RSV, especially for those whose health is more vulnerable or who have not been adequately vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.”

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, often feels like a common cold for adults and otherwise healthy children. But for infants, the elderly or immunocompromised people it can be dangerous. According to the CDC, RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia among kids 12 months old and younger.

Unlike COVID-19 and flu, RSV has no vaccine.

Precautions and metrics

As ever, Vanderhoff’s chief precautionary recommendations are for people feeling ill to stay home and for everyone to wash their hands regularly. In situations where people must leave the house, officials recommend wearing an N95 mask.

He also urged those who haven’t gotten vaccinated for the flu or COVID-19 to do so.

“Vaccination is the safest and most dependable way to assure that you’re maximizing that cellular immunity I talked about,” Vanderhoff explained. “It gives your immune system its best opportunity to confront and beat the virus.”

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 community level — a statistic based on number of hospital admissions and number of cases per 100k population — is low in many Ohio counties. Twelve rank as ‘high’ based on those metrics.

Dr. Joe Gastaldo, OhioHealth medical director for infectious diseases, said people should be especially cautious in those counties.

“In those scenarios, regardless of vaccination status, the recommendation is to wear a mask,” he said. “If you’re not feeling well wear a mask. I think specifically if you have an at-risk condition, or are immunocompromised, I would advise you as an infectious disease doctor to wear a mask indoors in public.”

The CDC’s more familiar community transmission metric, based on cases per 100k population and percentage of positive tests, remains high throughout the state. All but nine of the Ohio’s 88 counties rank high for community transmission and none are low.

As for RSV and the flu, Vanderhoff noted this year both started earlier and rose more rapidly than in past years. Both viruses have receded from their peak, he explained, but remain dangerous for some populations.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

You Can Now Book Overnight Stays at the Historic and Haunted Franklin Castle

By Vince Grzegorek

You Can Now Book Overnight Stays at the Historic and Haunted Franklin Castle

More Ohio Families Max Credit Cards, Turn to Food Banks for Groceries

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

More Ohio Families Max Credit Cards, Turn to Food Banks for Groceries

Justin Bibb Is Not One of Cleveland's Most Interesting People

By Vince Grzegorek

Bibb gets some shots up at Tower City after NBA All-Star press conference. Is that interesting?

Project Censored’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 Show One Dominating Pattern: The Distortions of Wealthy Media Tycoons

By Paul Rosenberg

Project Censored’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 Show One Dominating Pattern: The Distortions of Wealthy Media Tycoons

Also in News & Views

You Can Now Book Overnight Stays at the Historic and Haunted Franklin Castle

By Vince Grzegorek

You Can Now Book Overnight Stays at the Historic and Haunted Franklin Castle

As City Braces for Freezing Temps, Advocates Host Vigil for Homeless Clevelanders Who Died This Year

By Mark Oprea

As City Braces for Freezing Temps, Advocates Host Vigil for Homeless Clevelanders Who Died This Year

Iced Out: Halloran Ice Rink, Youth Hockey Mostly Quiet Amid Building Issues, Leadership Controversy

By Lee Chilcote, The Land

Iced Out: Halloran Ice Rink, Youth Hockey Mostly Quiet Amid Building Issues, Leadership Controversy

LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer

By Ashley Lubecky

LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us