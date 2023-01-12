In Mix of Levity and Urgency, NOACA Entertains Clevelanders' Climate Worries

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Roughly 300 attendees filled out surveys in person at Tuesday's climate-themed listening session hosted by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.

"We want to focus on the goals of equity, collaboration and inclusion," Joe MacDonald, manager of environmental planning at NOACA, said at Tuesday's listening session. "Especially those people who have historically not had a voice in these types of efforts, who have experienced disenfranchisement, who have experienced redlining, who have had to disproportionately bear the negative impacts of their environment based on others' decisions."





Mark Oprea Katie Moore, a project manager at NOACA, shows the crowd at Cuyahoga Community College how various climate hazards in Northeast Ohio stack up.

Mark Oprea Attendees at Cuyahoga Community College.