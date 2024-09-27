Independents, Republicans Chide Moreno Over Comments About Older Women and Abortion

click to enlarge (Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal.) Arthur “Ed” Dunn speaking outside the Columbus Club in downtown Columbus.

Republican and independent voters are criticizing Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno after he referred to women as “a little crazy” for making abortion policy the deciding factor for their vote. In a video obtained by WCMH, Moreno told a crowd in Warren County “(there’s) a lot of suburban women that are like, ‘Listen, abortion is it. If I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else.”

“It’s a little crazy by the way,” he went on, “but — especially for women that are like past 50 — I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think that’s an issue for you.’”

“I’m 63,” Tammy Krings said, “When I turned 50, I didn’t stop caring about my daughter’s body and her choices and her rights.”

Krings described herself as an independent voter, and she spoke alongside two Republicans Thursday on the sidewalk outside the Columbus Club where Moreno was hosting a fundraiser. The event was organized by Moreno’s opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“I didn’t stop caring about my future grandchildren and their rights,” Krings added. “Just because you’re not of childbearing age, and just because you’re not a woman doesn’t mean this isn’t important to you.”

Moreno’s comments in context

In an emailed statement, Moreno campaign spokeswoman Reagan McCarthy said, “Bernie was clearly making a tongue-in-cheek joke about how Sherrod Brown and members of the left-wing media like to pretend that the only issue that matters to women voters is abortion.”

“Bernie’s view,” she continued, “is that women voters care just as much about the economy, rising prices, crime, and our open southern border as male voters do, and it’s disgusting that Democrats and their friends in the left-wing media constantly treat all women as if they’re automatically single-issue voters on abortion.”

Still, Brown’s campaign has latched on to Moreno’s comments. Just days after Ohio voters approved the reproductive rights amendment known as Issue 1 last November, state Democratic officials made it clear they would make politicians’ stance on the issue a central theme of this year’s campaign.

Moreno’s team says he favors exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, but when he ran in 2022, before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe, he described himself as “100% pro-life no exceptions.” He’s also embraced the idea of a national “15-week floor” for abortion, but has been less willing to assert that outside of being an aspiration after former President Donald Trump abandoned the idea in April. Now Moreno argues the matter should be settled “primarily” at the state level. Following a surprise Alabama Supreme Court ruling that threatened access to IVF treatment, Moreno dismissed concerns as “a left-wing, media-created issue.” And Wednesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported that Moreno claimed the Founding Fathers would “murder you” for supporting abortion rights.

Moreno isn’t the only Republican candidate struggling to thread the needle on an issue where the majority of voters don’t appear to align with their position. But even within his party, Moreno’s comments sparked pushback. Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley asked, “are you trying to lose the election?” on social media Tuesday.

Republicans and Independents weigh in

“Fifty-seven percent of Ohioans voted,” Krings argued, in reference to Issue 1 last November, “and Bernie Moreno wants to just toss that out the window.”

She insisted politicians need to “understand the assignment.” It’s their job, she said, to uphold the will of the voters not second guess it.

“He thinks he knows better,” she said. “We the people — his job is to execute on what the people vote for. It’s really kind of simple.”

Krings is backing Brown because of his record of bringing people together, listening, and striving to represent all of the people in the state, she said. In addition to Krings, Ed Dunn and Lea Maceyko had harsh words for Moreno. They’re both supporting Brown as well.

Dunn is from Beavercreek and described himself as a lifelong Republican. Like Krings he argued that even a policy doesn’t affect him personally, that doesn’t preclude him from caring about it.

“We just want women, including my family, friends and others, now and in the future, to have the right to make their own health care decisions,” he said. “The government or politicians shouldn’t be involved in those extremely personal matters.”

“That’s not crazy,” Dunn added, “that’s just common sense.”

Lea Maceyko is a Republican, too and comes from “a little one-stoplight town called Cardington.” She described herself as an Ohio woman over 50. “I won’t tell you exactly how far over 50 I am,” she added, “but I’m over 50.” Maceyko was a bit shocked that Moreno would not just disregard the results of Issue 1, but that he’d make light of it.

“(He’s) making fun of people for caring about our rights and the rights of others,” she said. “And frankly, I just don’t think that’s very funny.”

“I have grandchildren, nieces, friends and other women in my life that I love and care about, and I don’t think it’s very crazy that I care about their rights.” Maceyko added. “Bernie said I was crazy, but really, I think he’s a little crazy to be mocking people that he wants to represent.”